Auto Premier League Round 3 Results: Tata Tiago, Altroz, Nexon Among The Winners

Modified On Jun 18, 2020 04:30 PM By CarDekho

A few surprise category wins for Tata while some results were no surprise at all

The third round of the Auto Premier League has concluded and the results have been tallied up too. It’s been an exciting 10 days for us to see which were the most popular cars across different segments and these are the winners you picked:

Category

Round

Group

Winner

1st Runner up

Budget Hatches

Third

Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Tata Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Premium Hatches

Third

Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Tata Altroz Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Tata Altroz

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Sub-compact Sedan

Third

Honda Amaze Vs Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Honda Amaze

Sub-compact SUV

Third

Hyundai Venue Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Tata Nexon

Hyundai Venue

Compact SUV

Third

Tata Harrier Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos

Hyundai Creta

Tata Harrier

Full-Size SUV

Third

Ford Endeavour Vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Vs Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

Ford Endeavour

Compact Sedan

Third

Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Hyundai Verna

Honda City

Executive sedan

Third

Toyota Camry Vs Skoda Superb Vs Honda Civic

Honda Civic

Skoda Superb

MPV

Third

Kia Carnival Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Green Car

Third

Tata Nexon EV Vs MG Motor ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona Electric

Tata Nexon EV

tie

  • The Tata Tiago beat the better-selling Maruti Wagon R in the budget hatchback segment. These were the final two cars from a starting pool of eight contenders.

Tata Tiago

  • The rest of the categories were a three-way battle for the top spot.

  • In the premium hatch segment, Tata took the win again with its newest model, the Altroz, an impressive feat to come out on top against the likes of the Maruti Swift.

Tata Altroz

  • Moving on to the sub-compact sedan segment, the Maruti Dzire was voted as the best car while the Honda Amaze finished second. This result reflects the sales of these two rivals with the more affordable Maruti on top and Honda in second.

New Maruti Dzire

Tata Nexon XZ+(S) Variant With Sunroof Launched At Rs 10.10 Lakh

  • In the compact SUV segment, the Kia Seltos ended up finishing third while the Hyundai Creta took the win. The larger, more expensive Tata Harrier got the second highest votes.

  • One of the most predictable results of the APL was the winner of the full-size SUV category, the Toyota Fortuner, with the runner-up spot going to the Ford Endeavour. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport managed to take third.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 9.31 Lakh

  • Of three similar but very different finalists in the MPV category, the Toyota Innova Crysta was voted as the best one. The Maruti Ertiga finished as the runner up in this APL category while pricey newcomer, the Kia Carnival, earned a respectable third spot.

Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000

  • The best green car award went to the Tata Nexon EV, the most affordable long-range electric offering in India with a claimed range of over 300km. Meanwhile, the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric tied for the runner-up spot.

  • Based on the category-wise results, Tata seems to have been the most popular manufacturer of the APL.

The end of Round 3 also marks the end of the current Auto Premier League. Stay tuned to find out who are the lucky winners for the prizes worth up to Rs 2 lakh.

