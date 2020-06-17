Auto Premier League Round 3 Results: Tata Tiago, Altroz, Nexon Among The Winners

Modified On Jun 18, 2020 04:30 PM By CarDekho

A few surprise category wins for Tata while some results were no surprise at all

The third round of the Auto Premier League has concluded and the results have been tallied up too. It’s been an exciting 10 days for us to see which were the most popular cars across different segments and these are the winners you picked:

Category Round Group Winner 1st Runner up Budget Hatches Third Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Tata Tiago Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Premium Hatches Third Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Tata Altroz Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Tata Altroz Maruti Suzuki Swift Sub-compact Sedan Third Honda Amaze Vs Hyundai Aura Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire Honda Amaze Sub-compact SUV Third Hyundai Venue Vs Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Third Tata Harrier Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier Full-Size SUV Third Ford Endeavour Vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Vs Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Compact Sedan Third Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Hyundai Verna Honda City Executive sedan Third Toyota Camry Vs Skoda Superb Vs Honda Civic Honda Civic Skoda Superb MPV Third Kia Carnival Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Crysta Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Green Car Third Tata Nexon EV Vs MG Motor ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona Electric Tata Nexon EV tie

The Tata Tiago beat the better-selling Maruti Wagon R in the budget hatchback segment. These were the final two cars from a starting pool of eight contenders.

The rest of the categories were a three-way battle for the top spot.

In the premium hatch segment, Tata took the win again with its newest model, the Altroz, an impressive feat to come out on top against the likes of the Maruti Swift.

Moving on to the sub-compact sedan segment, the Maruti Dzire was voted as the best car while the Honda Amaze finished second. This result reflects the sales of these two rivals with the more affordable Maruti on top and Honda in second.

The Tata Nexon has been voted as the best sub-compact SUV offering in the APL, with the Hyundai Venue in second and the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza in a surprise third.

In the compact SUV segment, the Kia Seltos ended up finishing third while the Hyundai Creta took the win. The larger, more expensive Tata Harrier got the second highest votes.

One of the most predictable results of the APL was the winner of the full-size SUV category, the Toyota Fortuner, with the runner-up spot going to the Ford Endeavour. The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport managed to take third.

The best compact sedan in the APL was the Hyundai Verna while the Honda City finished second. The more affordable Maruti Ciaz took third spot.

The Honda Civic took an unsurprising victory in the executive sedan category with the Skoda Superb settling for the runner-up spot ahead of the Toyota Camry.

Of three similar but very different finalists in the MPV category, the Toyota Innova Crysta was voted as the best one. The Maruti Ertiga finished as the runner up in this APL category while pricey newcomer, the Kia Carnival, earned a respectable third spot.

The best green car award went to the Tata Nexon EV, the most affordable long-range electric offering in India with a claimed range of over 300km. Meanwhile, the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric tied for the runner-up spot.

Based on the category-wise results, Tata seems to have been the most popular manufacturer of the APL.

The end of Round 3 also marks the end of the current Auto Premier League. Stay tuned to find out who are the lucky winners for the prizes worth up to Rs 2 lakh.