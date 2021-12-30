All The Popular Videos Of CarDekho In 2021: The Complete List

Published On Dec 30, 2021 12:18 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

Detailed reviews, pros and cons of some facelifted models, and videos on updates on new cars were the buzzmakers on our YouTube channel in 2021

We saw some interesting launches in 2021, from the facelifted Honda Amaze to the second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA. And with so many launches and updates coming in, it could have been difficult to catch up with the videos of each one of them. In this report, we have compiled a list of the most-watched CarDekho videos on YouTube in 2021, which includes reviews, walkarounds, and even pros and cons videos. Let’s take a look at each of them individually:

1. Facelifted Honda Amaze: Pros And Cons

Although 2021 was a kind of a silent year for Honda, it did launch the facelifted Amaze in August. With the mid-life update, the sub-4m sedan now comes with certain visual enhancements and a couple of new features to keep up with the competition. In this video, we have helped you figure out what these changes are and even explained the reasons whether you should buy this Honda sedan or not.

2. Toyota Hilux India Launch

The pickup truck segment in India has hardly been tapped by carmakers save for Isuzu’s D-Max V-Cross, though in the past, we had the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway and the Tata Safari-based Xenon. However, now the Hilux has already been spotted at a dealer stockyard ahead of its expected January 2022 launch, we are still awaiting an official word on its launch date. The largely untouched segment seems to have surely excited people as reflected from the views for this video. So, if you are someone who’s still trying to grab hold of the details of the Hilux, don’t forget to check it out.

3. Hyundai Bayon

In the first quarter of 2021, we got to see a new SUV from Hyundai dubbed the Bayon. Based on the new i20, the Bayon has been developed for markets which don’t get the Venue (like Europe). Although this meant that it was not assigned for a launch in India, the unique styling and an i20-like cabin with a near-identical features list, was enough to keep viewers intrigued. Go ahead and have a look at the SUV virtually, because that’s the only way we can get to see it.

4. Tata Safari: Pros And Cons

Tata fans surely walked down the memory lane after the carmaker decided to rename the Gravitas to Safari, its iconic off-roading-capable SUV. January 2021 saw the third-gen Safari being unveiled in its entirety, with the price announcement in the following month. And though the new avatar of the Safari does have some negatives, Tata has ensured that the SUV doesn’t compromise a single bit when it comes to the in-cabin space and practicality, with the option of a six-seater version. For those planning to buy the Safari, this video is surely to provide all the important details.

5. Tata Punch

After being in development for over two years, the Punch finally went on sale in October 2021, thus becoming the carmaker’s new entry-level SUV offering. Tata had showcased a near-production version of the SUV at the Auto Expo 2020, which helped us take cues of what to expect from the final production-ready avatar of the SUV. And while during the time of shooting this video, the Punch wasn’t rated for its crash test performance, by now we all know that it has bagged a perfect score.

6. Mahindra XUV700: Long Detailed Review

The Mahindra XUV700, a spiritual successor to the XUV500, was launched in August 2021, ending a much-awaited and anticipated waiting time. Ever since Mahindra had started teasing the SUV on social media, it had managed to pique interest among prospective buyers and car admirers alike. With premium features such as dual digital displays, dual-zone climate control, and even Autonomous Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the XUV700 does have what it takes to put its competition behind. While you can’t take the SUV home immediately due to its high waiting time of up to 2023, check out our detailed review video to choose the right variant for you.

7. Citroën C5 Aircross Review

Citroën entered India with its flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross. The SUV’s main USP is its impressive suspension setup, resulting in a fatigueless in-cabin comfort with three individual sliding and reclinable seats in the rear. Also, to keep the SUV factor in check, Citroën has chosen to offer it with a sole 2-litre diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Do watch the complete review video to learn more about the C5 Aircross.

8. Second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLA: Pros And Cons

For those planning to take a leap into the luxury segment with a Mercedes-Benz SUV, the GLA has been around for some years and is now available in its second-gen avatar. The new GLA packs in the right blend of looks, features, and a range of powertrains. Before you head to sign on that cheque, have a look at this video to make the right decision.

9. Facelifted Toyota Fortuner: Pros And Cons

Toyota surely knows a thing or two about how to attract buyers to its lineup. It has managed to be one of the leading players in the MPV and SUV segment with the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, both of which got their mid-life updates in the last two years. In this video, we have delved into the good and not so good aspects of the facelifted Fortuner to help you plan your purchase.

10. Facelifted Tata Tiago NRG Walkaround

While the Tata Tiago NRG was available even in the pre-facelift avatar of the hatchback, 2020 gave us the facelifted Tiago, but it was in 2021 that we got the facelifted Tiago NRG. Essentially still a crossover version of the Tiago, it now sports the Altroz-like front fascia along with a more rugged personality to add to its character. But is it worth spending the additional money over the standard model? Find out in our video.

