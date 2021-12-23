Top 5 New Premium Features Introduced In Mass Market Cars In 2021

Published On Dec 23, 2021 02:17 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The list includes features covering safety such as ADAS and driver drowsiness alert while others, including digital displays, are focussed on latest technology

2021, although covered with multiple lockdowns and semiconductor shortages, was still a good year for carmakers in terms of new car launches and sales. We saw some brands enter new segments while others set some benchmarks in terms of engines and features offered on their models. In this story, we have covered all the features that have been introduced on mass-market cars (priced under Rs 30 lakh) in the subsequent pandemic-affected year.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Mahindra XUV700's ADAS info displayed

Perhaps the most talked about feature in 2021 was ADAS, which was first seen on the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Astor, both the firsts in their segments to get it.

While ADAS is available on the top two trims of the Astor (Sharp and Savvy), Mahindra has chosen to provide it only on the top-spec AX7 variants.

The ADAS tech on both SUVs encompasses multiple functions including adaptive cruise control, autonomous-emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

64-Colour Ambient Lighting

While we have seen ambient lighting on multiple mass market cars, 64-colour ambient lighting was something which was mostly limited to luxury brands including Mercedes-Benz.

It is now available on the Hyundai Alcazar’s top-spec Signature trim.

Although the Kia Seltos is already available with multi-colour ambient lighting (which groove to the song), the upcoming Carens MPV will have the option of 64 colours like its Hyundai sibling, likely in the higher trim(s).

Fully Digital Driver’s Display

One of the many common features in the Hyundai Alcazar, the facelifted Jeep Compass, and the Mahindra XUV700 is a fully digital driver’s display. All three SUVs here get a digital instrument cluster of over 10 inches (10.2-inch in the Compass and 10.25-inch in the XUV700 as well as the Alcazar).

While the Alcazar’s display can relay feed from the Outside Rearview Mirror (ORVM)-mounted cameras, the one in the XUV700 gets navigation, drive information, and ADAS assistants. All three SUVs display the tyre pressure monitoring system information in their digital screens.

Hyundai is offering the digital driver’s display from the mid-spec Platinum trim of the Alcazar. On the other hand, all variants under the AX series of the XUV700 have been equipped with this feature. Jeep is offering the 10.2-inch display only on the top-spec Model S (O) trim of the Compass.

AI-Powered Personalised Robot

This is a new feature that we saw for the first time in the MG Astor.

A robot-head-like device installed on the dashboard, it is activated by saying ‘Hello Astor’ and can perform tasks such as sharing latest news, answering your questions, and even crack jokes. It can also control car functions like the sunroof, driver side window, climate control, calls, navigation, and media.

MG has provided this cool tech feature on the top-spec Savvy trim of the compact SUV.

A 10-Inch And Above Touchscreen

2021 was the year when we got to see bigger and better touchscreen systems on a host of SUVs.

Skoda Kushaq touchscreen

Jeep, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Hyundai are the brands that introduced 10-inch+ touchscreen infotainment displays.

All of them come with connected car tech and even wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (except on the Alcazar).

The XUV700’s display even gets India-first Amazon-Alexa built-in integration, in-built apps like Zomato and JustDial, a g-meter, and even a lap timer.

It’s only the Alcazar which gets the 10-inch+ display as standard among all models here.

BONUS: Powered Driver’s Seat With Memory Function And Driver Drowsiness Detection

You must have heard of or seen the memory function for the driver's seat in premium and luxury cars. Well, Mahindra has chosen to democratise this feature with the XUV700. The SUV comes with a 6-way powered driver’s seat with up to three levels of memory function, which automatically slides the seat backwards for easier ingress when you unlock the car.

Another interesting feature on the Mahindra SUV is driver drowsiness detection. It nudges the driver back to alertness if it detects that they are drowsy or falling asleep.

Both these features are available on the top-spec AX7 trim.

These are the top features which we believe were worthy additions to the equipment list of mass market cars in 2021. Which of them is your favourite and would you like to see more models? Also, do let us know if you would want carmakers to offer any other premium features on their affordable models.

