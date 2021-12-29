Toyota Hilux Spied At A Dealership Ahead Of Expected Launch In Early 2022

Published On Dec 29, 2021 06:19 PM By Sonny for Toyota Hilux

The pickup was spotted in a well-equipped trim but without any notable accessories

Toyota seems to have started dispatching units of the Hilux to dealers ahead of launch.

It is a well-equipped variant but without most of the accessories seen on a previously spied model.

It is expected to be offered with two diesel engines: a 2.4-litre and a 2.8-litre.

Hilux could be offered with both RWD and 4WD variants.

Likely to be priced from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The soon to be launched Toyota Hilux has been spotted once again, this time at a dealer’s yard in Nagaland. It seems to be a fairly well-equipped double-cab variant finished in Toyota’s iconic pearl white paint finish.

The unit spied featured LED headlights, dark alloy wheels, chrome around the grille and on the ORVMs, and a blacked-out B-pillar. It also featured side steps but none of the body cladding that was spied on the red Hilux that was spied during its commercial filming. That unit was also equipped with a host of accessories like the door visors and the fitment in the storage bay. The Hilux looks clean and uncluttered in this simpler specification as spied at the dealership.

Toyota Hilux Indonesia-spec Interior

We still have not seen the interior of the India-spec Hilux but expect to bear similarities with the Innova and Fortuner. The features list is likely to include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, cruise control and a powered driver’s seat. In terms of safety, it is expected to offer multiple airbags, hill start/descent assist, stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The Hilux pickup could be offered with two diesel engines from Toyota’s Indian lineup - the 150PS 2.4-litre diesel unit and the 204PS 2.8-litre diesel unit. Both could be offered with the choice of both a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission. The smaller engine could be limited to rear-wheel drive variants while the top-spec 4x4 variants could use the larger engine from the Fortuner.

As a locally made offering with shared components from other models already being locally manufactured, the Hilux is expected to be priced between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota might offer it in a secondary (more affordable) Hilux Revo variant, like Isuzu does with the D-Max V-Cross and Hi-Lander variants. The second lifestyle pickup in the market is expected to be launched in early 2022 with bookings to open soon.