All Subcompact And Compact SUVs That Were Launched In 2024

From the most anticipated Tata Curvv to the first update for the Kia Sonet, this year saw a lot of new launches and facelifts in the sub-4 metre and compact SUV space

As the year 2024 comes to an end, let’s have a look at all the subcompact and compact SUVs that have been launched in the Indian market this year. The SUV-dominated Indian market saw five brand new SUV launches along with four facelifts. Please note that this list only includes facelifts and new car launches, and not special editions or minor upgrades.

With the context being set, here is the list of subcompact and compact SUVs introduced in India in 2024:

Kia Sonet Facelift

Launch Date: January 12, 2024

Price Range: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.76 lakh

The first major update for the Kia Sonet saw the sub-4m SUV get a new fascia and features. The latter includes a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 4-way power adjustable driver seat and a 360-degree camera. Regarding safety, the facelifted model received Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as forward collision warning and lane keep assist. Kia also bought back the combination of the 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual transmission (MT), which was removed in 2023.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Launch Date: January 16, 2024

Price Range: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh

One of the most popular compact SUVs on this list, the Hyundai Creta, has topped sales charts month after month. And to keep the momentum going, the Creta got a facelift in the beginning of the year, introducing a new look with a redesigned grille and an overhauled cabin. In terms of features, the Hyundai Creta Facelift comes with 10.25-inch dual displays for the touchscreen infotainment and digital driver display, dual-zone AC and panoramic sunroof. For safety, it comes with Level 2 ADAS such as forward collision warning, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring. In terms of powertrain, the facelift brought back turbo-petrol power, with the 160 PS 1.5-litre engine, paired with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

Hyundai Creta N-line

Launch Date: March 12, 2024

Price Range: Rs 16.82 lakh to Rs 20.44 lakh

Hyundai released the Creta N-Line this year as the sportier version of its bestselling subcompact SUV. The Korean carmaker has managed to distinguish it from the standard model by giving it sportier looks and a black/red cabin theme. For the powertrain, the Creta N-Line gets one engine choice, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which is present in Creta along with the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission choice which its standard sibling lacks. Tweaks have been made underneath the skin to ensure the Creta N Line offers a sportier driving experience.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Facelift

Launch Date: April 29, 2024

Price Range: Rs. 7.79 lakh to Rs. 15.49 lakh

The facelifted XUV 300, now called the Mahindra XUV 3XO, came out this year. Along with a new name, it received significant changes across the board in the form of a heavily overhauled exterior. The interior also received significant upgrades, namely two 10.25-inch digital displays with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a panoramic sunroof. Mahindra also took this opportunity to introduce a smoother torque converter automatic transmission with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and T-GDI turbo-petrol engines.

Tata Curvv EV

Launch Date: August 7, 2024

Price Range: Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh

The Tata Curvv EV, currently the carmaker’s flagship electric vehicle, stood out with its unique SUV coupe styling, becoming the first mass-market model to have this unique design. That said, its interior styling mimics a lot to that of the Tata Nexon EV. Some stand-out features include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and Level-2 ADAS. The EV comes with two battery choices, with a claimed range of up to 502 km.

Citroen Basalt

Launch Date: August 30, 2024

Price Range: Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.95 lakh

The Basalt is the first mass-market SUV coupe with an ICE powertrain. Visually, the Basalt is inspired by the Aircross with its split grille, however, its silhouette stands apart with its styling. In terms of features, the Basalt comes with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch digital driver display, a wireless charger and auto AC with rear vents. In terms of powertrain, it gets two petrol engine choices along with manual and automatic transmission, the latter being limited to the turbo-petrol engine.

Tata Curvv

Launch Date: September 3, 2024

Price Range: Rs 7.99 lakh to 15.59

The Tata Curvv was one of the most anticipated cars of 2024. It gets the same silhouette as the Curvv EV, however, the front end has been altered with a design similar to the Harrier. The interior draws inspiration from the Nexon, especially the dashboard, which gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen and 10.25 digital driver display. Other features include ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver seat and level 2 ADAS. Under the hood, Tata offers three engine options with both petrol and diesel options as well as two transmission options.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

Launch Date: October 4, 2024

Price Range: 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

The first major update for the Nissan sub-4 metre SUV, the Magnite, did not receive major visual changes. It received slight changes to the exterior to keep things fresh, while the cabin received a new dual-tone colour theme. The Magnite comes with features such as an air purifier, auto-dimming IRVM and a 360-degree camera. The new Magnite doesn’t get any changes underneath the hood and retains its two petrol engines and three transmission choices.

Skoda Kylaq

Launch Date: December 2, 2024

Price Range: 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh

The first subcompact SUV of Skoda, the Kylaq, came out at the end of the year and has already received over 10,000 bookings. While the exterior design is reminiscent of the Kushaq, the Kylaq gets a different fascia to set it apart. The interior is also quite similar to the Kushaq with common delights such as the two-spoke steering wheel and similarly placed AC vents. Features of the subcompact SUV include a 6-way powered driver and co-driver seat which are also ventilated, ambient cabin lighting and a wireless phone charger. In terms of powertrain, it comes with a single 115 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Let us know in the comments which car from this list you like the most.

