4 Maruti Cars Expected To Be Launched In 2025

Along with a couple of expected facelifts, Maruti will bring its first EV to India and can also launch a 3-row version of its popular SUV

As another new year is on the verge of its dawn, the prospect of getting new cars in India is also heightened. The biggest and the most popular carmaker in India, Maruti, is one of the carmakers expected to bring a couple of new products and a few facelifted cars in 2025. Let us take a look at all the cars Maruti can bring to India in 2025:

Maruti e-Vitara

Expected Launch: January 2025

Expected Price: From Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom)

The production-spec Maruti e Vitara, which was first revealed in Italy, has been teased by the carmaker in India recently. This electric SUV will make its debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 which will be held between January 17 and 22, 2025. The global-spec model comes with both 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs and is expected to offer a claimed driving range of around 550 km. The specifications of the Indian-spec model are also expected to be similar.

In terms of features, it is expected to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, a fixed panoramic glass roof, 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS features.

7-seater Maruti Grand Vitara

Expected Launch: June 2025

A 3-row iteration of the Maruti Grand Vitara was spied testing on Indian roads recently, hinting that the compact SUV can be launched in India in 2025. Not only the seating layout, but the exterior and interior design, including headlights, tail lights, bumper and dashboard, of the test mule was different from the 5-seater Grand Vitara and seemed to be inspired by the e-Vitara. However, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation about this upcoming 7-seater SUV to comment further.

In terms of features, we expect it to retain the features of the 5-seater version, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

Maruti Baleno Facelift

Expected Launch: March 2025

The Maruti Baleno is in its second-generation avatar, and it got its last facelift back in 2022. As it will be nearly two years since the premium hatchback saw an update, Maruti can launch another facelift of the Baleno in March 2025. Moreover, if the rumour mill is to be believed, this facelifted Baleno can feature a hybrid powertrain setup that the carmaker has been rumoured to be working on since the start of 2024.

On the features front, the facelifted Baleno can come with a bigger touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and six airbags (as standard).

Maruti Brezza Facelift

Expected Launch: August 2025

Like the Baleno which received a facelift in 2022, the Maruti Brezza also received a facelift in 2022 and has not received any comprehensive update since then. As new subcompact SUVs like Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros have increased the competition in the sub-4m SUV segment, the Brezza might come with a facelift with more features to counter the rivals.

Features like a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, ventilated and powered front seats and 6 airbags (as standard) can be a part of the facelifted Brezza’s specification list. We also expect Maruti to add a panoramic sunroof to the mix since models like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and the Kia Syros have made this feature accessible in the subcompact SUV space.

