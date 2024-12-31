All The Upcoming Cars Expected To Be Launched In India In January 2025

A few cars that were already showcased in their concept forms earlier will make their debut in production-spec iterations, while some new concepts are set to be introduced this upcoming month

2025 promises to be an exciting year for automotive enthusiasts, with numerous thrilling launches lined up. While we've already covered the cars expected to be introduced throughout the year, let's focus on those most likely to make their debut in the first month of the year. Here’s the entire list:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 22 lakh

Maruti has teased its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, and confirmed that it will be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Globally, the Suzuki e Vitara is available with two battery options: a 49 kWh pack and a 61 kWh pack, offering a claimed range of approximately 550 km. This setup is expected to be introduced in the Indian market as well. The e Vitara will feature an integrated dual-screen setup, combining a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display. It is also likely to include features such as automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger.

Hyundai Creta EV

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 20 lakh

Following the discontinuation of the Kona EV, Hyundai is set to introduce the Creta EV as its newest mass-market electric offering at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Creta EV will retain styling similar to its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart but with EV-specific updates such as a blanked-off grille and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. While the powertrain details are yet to be revealed, the Creta EV is expected to offer a claimed range of around 400 km.

Tata Sierra (ICE and EV)

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 11 lakh (ICE) and Rs 20 lakh (EV)

After being showcased as a concept in 2020 and later in a more evolved version in 2023, the Tata Sierra is ready to make another appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Sierra EV is anticipated to feature a 60-80 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of over 500 km. Meanwhile, the ICE-powered Sierra is likely to come with two engine options: a new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol unit and the 2-litre diesel engine derived from the Harrier and Safari.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected launch: January 17, 2024

Expected price: Rs 25 lakh

The Tata Harrier EV, frequently spied testing throughout 2024, is likely to debut alongside the Sierra EV at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While its design will closely resemble the ICE-powered Harrier, the Harrier EV will be built on Tata's new Acti.EV platform and is expected to deliver a claimed range of over 500 km. The production-spec model is anticipated to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

MG Cyberster

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 80 lakh

The MG Cyberster EV, the first model to be sold through the carmaker’s premium MG Select outlets, will be showcased in India in January 2025. The India-spec model has been confirmed to feature a 77 kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-rated range of over 444 km. It will be powered by a dual-motor setup delivering a combined output of 510 PS and 725 Nm. Expected features include a tri-screen dashboard setup, 6-way electrically adjustable heated seats with memory function, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system.

Also Read: Here Are The Most Watched Videos On The CarDekho YouTube Channel In 2024

MG Gloster Facelift

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 40 lakh

Test mules of the facelifted MG Gloster have been spotted frequently, suggesting that the updated SUV could be launched in January 2025. The 2025 Gloster is expected to feature a new split-headlight setup and connected LED tail lights. The facelifted Gloster is likely to retain its existing engine options, including a 2-litre diesel (161 PS/374 Nm) and a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine (216 PS/479 Nm).

MG Mifa 9

Expected launch: August 2025

Expected price: Rs 1 crore

First showcased at auto expo 2023, the MG Mifa 9 electric MPV is anticipated to make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The international-spec model comes equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-claimed range of 595 km. Key features include Level-2 ADAS, powered front and second-row seats, auto AC and a panoramic sunroof.

BYD Atto 2

Expected launch: August 2025

Expected price: Rs 1 crore

The BYD Atto 2 EV is expected to make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, ahead of its global launch which can take place somewhere around August 2025. Positioned below the Atto 3 in India, the Atto 2 is likely to feature a 42.4 kWh battery pack, offering a WLTP-claimed range of 312 km. Key highlights include a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and premium leather upholstery.

New-gen Skoda Superb

Expected launch: August 2025

Expected price: Rs 50 lakh

Skoda is expected to launch the next-generation Superb in India in 2025, potentially during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The model, internationally unveiled in 2024, features some new advanced safety technologies, including Level 2 ADAS. The India-spec Superb is likely to be powered by the familiar 2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Kodiaq, producing 190 PS and 320 Nm.

New-gen Skoda Kodiaq

Expected launch: To be announced

Expected price: Rs 35 lakh

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be launched its second-generation model in India, which is expected to be revealed in January 2025. While the international model offers multiple powertrain options with hybrid technology, the India-spec Kodiaq is likely to retain the 2-litre petrol engine, producing 190 PS and 320 Nm. Key features include a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, powered seats with ventilation and heating functions, and a panoramic sunroof.

New Skoda Octavia RS

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 45 lakh

Skoda will showcase the 2025 Octavia RS in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This updated model, already available internationally, features a refreshed design and interior, along with powertrain updates. The international-spec Octavia RS replaces the previous 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the powertrain details for the India-spec Octavia RS are yet to be confirmed. Skoda will showcase the 2025 Octavia RS in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This model is also available internationally and features a refreshed design and interior, it also gets updates to its powertrain. The Octavia RS replaces the 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid offered in the previous international-spec model with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the powertrain specifications for the India-spec Octavia RS are yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: Here Are All The Luxury Cars Launched In India In 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQG

Launch date: January 9, 2024

Expected price: Rs 1.25 crore

The Mercedes-Benz EQG, the electric version of the iconic G-Wagen SUV, is set to debut in India on January 9, 2025. The global-spec EQG is powered by a 116 kWh battery pack, paired with four electric motors (one mounted on each wheel hub), delivering a combined output of 587 PS and 1,164 Nm. It offers a WLTP-rated range of over 650 km, and we expect the same powertrain to be available in the Indian-spec model. The EQG will be packed with features, including dual 12.3-inch displays (for infotainment and instrumentation), a voice assistant, and an augmented reality-based heads-up display (HUD).

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Night Series

Expected launch: To be announced

Expected price: Rs 1.5 crore

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the Maybach EQS 680 Night Series will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This luxury electric SUV features an exclusive design package with darkened exterior elements and premium finishes. It combines Maybach's elegance with the performance of an electric motor, offering 690 PS and a range of about 560 km on a full charge. Expected to be priced around Rs 1.5 crore, the Night Series design package will add an additional Rs 20 lakh.

Mercedes Concept CLA

-BenzThe Mercedes Concept CLA, which offers a glimpse of the next-generation CLA, will be showcased in India at the upcoming auto show. The concept stands out with large 21-inch wheels and a futuristic design. It features both single and dual-motor setups, utilizing an 800-volt system for enhanced performance. Inside, the concept boasts the MBUX Superscreen, a wide display stretching across the entire dashboard, highlighting its cutting-edge technology.

Vayve Eva

Expected launch: January 17, 2024

Expected price: Rs 7 lakh

India's first solar-powered EV, the Vayve Eva, is set to launch in 2025 and will be showcased at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo. Pre-launch bookings are scheduled to begin next month. The Eva is a 2-seater quadricycle featuring a 14 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that produces 8.15 PS and 40 Nm. It offers a claimed range of 250 km and a top speed of 70 kmph.

What launch are you most excited about in January 2025? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.