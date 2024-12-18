All Indian Cars Crash Tested By Global NCAP And Bharat NCAP In 2024

A total of 15 cars (including the Tata Nexon that was crash-tested by both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP) were evaluated by both testing agencies collectively in 2024, and the list includes a few EVs as well

As awareness of vehicle safety continues to grow in India, many automakers have subjected their cars to testing by NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) agencies. Among the various testing bodies, Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP are the most prominent authorities for evaluating cars sold in India. In 2024, Global NCAP tested 6 cars, while Bharat NCAP assessed the safety of 10 cars. Here's a look at all the cars available in India that underwent crash tests in 2024:

Global NCAP

Maruti Dzire

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating Old Dzire 22.22/34 2 stars 24.45/49 2 stars New Dzire 31.24/34 5 stars 39.20/49 4 stars

Both the new-generation and old-generation Maruti Dzire were tested by Global NCAP in 2024. The new Dzire scored 5 stars in adult occupant protection and 4 stars in child occupant protection, becoming the first Maruti Suzuki model to achieve a 5-star Global NCAP rating. In contrast, the previous-generation Dzire had managed to secure 2 stars each in adult and child safety. The bodyshell and footwell area of the new Dzire were rated as stable, while the older model's structure was classified as unstable.

Maruti has loaded the new Dzire’s safety kit with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors. The new Dzire also gets a 360-degree camera setup and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 20.26/34 1 star 12.71/49 1 star

Mahindra is renowned for its robust safety standards in its more modern SUV offerings. However, the Bolero Neo underwent crash testing by Global NCAP, where it scored 1 star each for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP). Both the bodyshell and footwell area were rated as unstable.

In terms of safety features, Mahindra has equipped the Bolero Neo with just the basic safety tech that includes dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with reverse assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Honda Amaze (old)

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 27.85/34 2 stars 8.58/49 0 stars

The new-generation Honda Amaze is yet to be crash-tested by either of these safety governing organisations. However, the previous-generation model was tested again by Global NCAP in 2024, where it scored 2 stars for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 0 stars for child occupant protection (COP). Notably, the Amaze was tested earlier in 2021 under the previous norms, where it had achieved 4 stars for adult protection and 1 star for child protection.

Honda equipped the previous-generation Amaze with essential safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Kia Carens

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 22.07/34 3 stars 41/49 5 stars

The Kia Carens has undergone two crash tests by Global NCAP, each yielding different safety ratings. The first test, conducted on a May 2023-manufactured variant, resulted in a 1-star rating. Following structural changes by the manufacturer, a second test was voluntarily undertaken on a December 2023 model, which secured a 3-star rating. Despite the improved score, the bodyshell integrity of both variants was rated as unstable.

Kia has equipped the Carens with a comprehensive safety package, including six airbags as standard. Other standard safety features include ESC, vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

Citroen eC3

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 20.86/34 0 stars 10.55/49 1 star

The Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was crash-tested by Global NCAP in 2024, where it received a 0-star rating for adult occupant protection and 1 star for child occupant protection. While its bodyshell was rated as stable and capable of withstanding further loadings, the low scores were attributed to limited safety features and inadequate occupant protection.

Citroen has equipped the eC3 with only basic safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and front seatbelt reminders.

Tata Nexon

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 32.22/34 5 stars 44.52/49 5 stars

The Tata Nexon facelift, launched in September 2023, has received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. This achievement means that Nexon has earned the highest safety rating under both the old and new testing norms.

The Nexon comes equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Bharat NCAP

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 31.09/32 5 stars 45/49 5 stars

One of the most highly anticipated launches of 2024, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, has scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. This makes it the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve this milestone in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The safety program crash-tested two variants of the Thar Roxx: AX5L and MX3.

The Thar Roxx is equipped with a robust set of safety features, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes, and a TPMS. Additionally, the Thar Roxx offers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control,

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 29.36/32 5 stars 43/49 5 stars

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the facelifted avatar of the Mahindra XUV 300, was crash-tested by Bharat NCAP alongside the Thar Roxx. This SUV too achieved a full star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. The XUV 3XO scored 29.36 out of 32 for adult occupant protection (AOP) and 43 out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP).

The XUV 3XO comes equipped with 6 airbags, and electronic stability control. Additionally, it features Level 2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 30.38/32 5 stars 43/49 5 stars

When it was tested in November 2024, the Mahindra XUV400 EV was the only all-electric Mahindra car to be on sale. Like the Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO, the XUV400 EV also earned a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. It scored 30.38 out of 32 in adult occupant protection, surpassing the score of its updated ICE sibling, the 3XO.

The XUV400 EV comes equipped with up to six airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a TPMS, a hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

Hyundai Tucson

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 30.84/32 5 stars 41/49 5 stars

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the latest cars to be tested by Bharat NCAP and holds the distinction of being the first Hyundai model to undergo testing by the indigenous agency. The Tucson earned a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

The safety features of the Hyundai Tucson are comprehensive, including six airbags (as standard), a TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS. It also comes equipped with front and rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Citroen Basalt

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 26.19/32 4 stars 35.90/49 4 stars

The Citroen Basalt caught significant attention when it was launched in India in August 2024, thanks to its unique SUV-coupe styling and attractive price. In addition to its design and price appeal, the SUV-coupe also scored a 4-star crash-safety rating in Bharat NCAP in October 2024.

The safety features of the Basalt are well-equipped, including six airbags (as standard), hill-start assist, ESC, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Tata Curvv

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 29.50/32 5 stars 43.66/49 5 stars

The Tata Curvv, the Indian carmaker’s interpretation of the SUV-coupe design, outperformed its rival, the Citroën Basalt, by achieving a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection.

The Curvv comes packed with a comprehensive range of safety features, including six airbags (as standard), rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ESC. Additionally, it offers a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring, front parking sensors, a TPMS, and even Level-2 ADAS.

Tata Curvv EV

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 30.81/32 5 stars 44.83/49 5 stars

The electric version of the Tata Curvv, the Tata Curvv EV, also achieved a 5-star safety rating, with its safety scores slightly outperforming those of the ICE-powered Curvv.

In terms of features, the Curvv EV is equipped with the same safety kit as its petrol counterpart, including six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 ADAS.

Tata Nexon

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 29.41/32 5 stars 43.83/49 5 stars

Although the Tata Nexon was crash-tested by Global NCAP in February 2024, the subcompact SUV also underwent its Bharat NCAP crash test in May 2024. Consistent with its Global NCAP results and in line with other Tata models, it scored a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP too.

Tata Nexon EV

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 29.86/32 5 stars 44.95/49 5 stars

The electric version of the Tata Nexon, the Tata Nexon EV, was also crash-tested by Bharat NCAP and, like its ICE-powered counterpart, received a full 5-star safety rating. However, similar to the Curvv and Curvv EV duo, the Nexon EV achieved a better overall rating than the ICE-powered Nexon.

The Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Tata Punch EV

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) AOP Rating Child Occupant Protection (COP) COP Rating 31.46/32 5 stars 45/49 5 stars

The Tata Punch EV, the only micro-SUV to be tested by Bharat NCAP in 2024, also earned a 5-star safety rating, following in the footsteps of other Tata offerings. Remarkably, when its AOP and COP points are compared to those of other EVs tested by the agency, the Punch EV stands out as the clear winner.

Safety features on the Punch EV include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. It also comes equipped with a blind spot view monitor, hill hold control, and hill descent control.

