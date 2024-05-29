Modified On May 29, 2024 12:50 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

Apart from a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, the Altroz Racer will also get more features and improved safety kit

The Tata Altroz Racer is set to go on sale in June. This sportier version of the Altroz will be powered by a 120 PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon, making it a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line in India. In addition to a more powerful engine, the Altroz Racer will also feature a new set of amenities not currently offered in the regular variants of the premium hatchback.

Bigger Touchscreen

One of the major changes inside the Tata Altroz Racer is its infotainment system, which will feature a larger 10.25-inch unit borrowed from the recently launched Tata Punch EV and Tata Nexon. This system also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Currently, all regular variants of the Tata Altroz come with a 7-inch touchscreen system which only supports wired connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New Fully Digital Driver’s Display

The current version of the Tata Altroz comes with a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. The 'Racer' version will feature a new fully digital driver's display of the same size, 7 inches.

Heads Up Display

Another feature the Tata Altroz Racer will have over the regular Altroz is a heads-up display. It projects information such as current speed, clock, RPM, and instant fuel economy onto a small glass piece that is positioned higher than the instrument cluster and does not require the driver to look away from the road. Currently, this feature is only offered with the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment.

Wireless Phone Charging

The regular version of the Altroz currently doesn’t get wireless phone charging feature, however it will most likely be offered with the Altroz Racer. It eliminates the cable dangling around the centre console which might get in the way of changing gears.

Ventilated Front Seats

Tata could likely offer the Altroz Racer with ventilated front seats. If offered, the Altroz Racer will be the first premium hatchback in India to get this feature. This feature is particularly useful during extreme summers as the seat ventilation helps cool them down quickly.

360-degree Camera

While the Tata Altroz Racer is set to receive a larger touchscreen, it will also get a 360-degree camera. This feature has also been spotted while the Altroz Racer was being tested. A 360-degree view aids in parking in tight spaces and manoeuvring the car in heavy city traffic.

6 Airbags

One of major safety updates the Altroz Racer is going to receive is six airbags. Currently, the regular Tata Altroz only comes with dual front airbags, even in the top-spec variant.

Expected Price

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will rival Hyundai i20 N Line.

