The Tata Punch may not have the richest equipment list now with the Hyundai Exter’s arrival, but it does still have an edge with some unique features

With the Hyundai Exter, the carmaker raised the bar of “what-to-expect” from a micro SUV in terms of equipment, thanks to its plentiful segment-first features. However, its prime rival, the Tata Punch, still offers some unique features in its kitty as mentioned below.

Rain-sensing Wipers

Tata is still the only brand of the two to offer many of its compact offerings, including its micro SUV, with rain-sensing wipers (front). Only those buying the range-topping Creative trim of the Punch can avail of this premium feature.

16-inch Alloy Wheels

Another feature that’s common between the two SUVs is dual-tone alloy wheels. While Hyundai provides 15-inch units on the Exter, the Punch comes equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels. Like the rain-sensing wipers, 16-inch alloy wheels too, are limited to the top-spec variant.

Traction Control

Even though the Hyundai Exter gets a lot more modern safety equipment over the Punch, the latter is only one of the two to offer traction control, which is available on its AMT variants from the second-to-top Accomplished trim. Combined with it, it has traction control modes as well to raise its SUV-like appeal.

Rear Armrest

One of the comfort features that you probably will expect most of the modern cars priced around Rs 10 lakh to get is a rear centre armrest. Even though the Punch is the older model of the two, it has been given this comfort feature but only on the top-spec trim. There aren’t any cupholders on the armrest, though, which does reduce its practicality.

Front Fog Lamps

Traction control isn’t the only safety feature that the Punch gets over the Exter. Tata’s micro SUV even gets front fog lamps with cornering function that’s trickled down from a segment-above-SUV: the Nexon. This safety feature is provided from the Accomplished variant.

While the Punch has the above-mentioned equipment benefits over the Exter, the latter does have as many as seven distinguishing features. If it’s the looks of the two that’s making you indecisive about which SUV to pick, we have compared them in images to help you choose.

Tata has priced the Punch between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh while the Exter retails from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

