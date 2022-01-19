Tata Tiago CNG vs Rivals: Price Talk

Published On Jan 19, 2022 07:55 PM By Sonny for Tata Tiago

While the CNG space is not crowded with limited models, it is a competitive one

Even with the launch of the new Tata Tiago CNG, there are only a handful of CNG options in the hatchback space. Using the same 1.2-litre engine as the petrol version with the 5-speed manual, it is one of the more powerful CNG models on sale with the output at 73PS. It is also the only one that offers the CNG option on more than just two variants. Let’s see how its prices compare to the competition:

Tata Tiago Maruti Celerio Hyundai Santro Maruti Wagon R Hyundai Grand i10 Nios XE - Rs 6.1 lakh Magna - Rs 6.1 lakh XM - Rs 6.4 lakh Vxi - Rs 6.58 lakh Sportz - Rs 6.38 lakh Lxi/ Lxi(O) - Rs 6.13 lakh/ 6.19 lakh XT - Rs 6.7 lakh Magna - Rs 7.07 lakh XZ+ - Rs 7.53 lakh Sportz - Rs 7.61 lakh

The Tiago XE is priced the same as the Santro Magna, equalling it as the most affordable CNG hatchback on this list. Tata’s CNG hatchback is also the priciest one here as its the only one to offer the alternative fuel option with its higher-specced variants. The range topping Tiago XZ+ costs similar to the larger Grand i10 Nios CNG option.

Maruti recently introduced the CNG option for the second-gen Celerio as well but only in one variant which is pricier than the mid-spec Tiago XM.

The Santro’s second CNG variant is priced similar to the Tiago XM. Hyundai offers this variant with rear AC vents, front fog lamps, keyless entry and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

If you’re looking for roominess, you can consider the Maruti Wagon R which offers the CNG option with the Lxi trim. It’s not as well equipped as the Santro Magna or Tiago XM but more affordable.

For a hatchback one segment above the Tiago, buyers can consider the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios whose Sportz trim is only Rs 8,000 more expensive than the Tiago XZ+.

