Maruti Celerio: Same Price, Other Options

Modified On Jun 27, 2024 06:34 PM By Ansh for Maruti Celerio

If you want a bigger car, or a more powerful engine, for the same price as top-spec Celerio, these 5 cars won’t ask you to stretch your budget

The Maruti Celerio is one of the carmaker’s entry-level hatchbacks in India, and its price ranges from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to go for its top-spec variant, and are willing to pay Rs 7 lakh for a Celerio, you can consider something bigger and more powerful for the same kind of money. Here are 5 cars that you can buy in the budget of a top-spec Maruti Celerio Zxi Plus.

Maruti Swift

Lxi: Rs 6.49 lakh

Vxi: Rs 7.30 lakh

The new-generation Maruti Swift is the carmaker’s latest offering in the country, and it comes with a refreshed design, new interiors, and offers more space than the Celerio. Picking the base-spec Swift Lxi variant will get you Maruti’s new 1.2-litre petrol engine, and save you some money in the process, but you will have to compromise on some features. Still, you will get manual AC, 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and reverse parking sensors. However, if you are willing to pay a little extra (Rs 21,000), you can get the Swift Vxi variant, which comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and is equipped with other features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, covers for the steel wheels, a rear parcel tray and day/night IRVM.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Corporate: Rs 6.93 lakh

Similar to the Swift, you can also go for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Grand i10 Corporate variant is more affordable than the top-spec Celerio, and comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The i10 also offers more space and comes with a more modern design and a more premium cabin than the Celerio. This variant of the hatchback is equipped with features like a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, all power windows, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Tata Punch

Adventure: Rs 7 lakh

Pure CNG: Rs 7.23 lakh

Adventure Rhythm: Rs 7.35 lakh

For the price of the Celerio Zxi Plus, you can also go for something with a taller stance and SUV styling with the Tata Punch. Its mid-spec Adventure variant can be had for less than the price of the top-spec Celerio, and it comes with an 88 PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. This variant of the micro-SUV is equipped with features such as 3.5-inch infotainment system, 4 speakers, all power windows, follow-me-home headlamps, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Long Range vs Mahindra XUV400 EV Long Range: Which Electric SUV Offers More Range In The Real World?

If you want lower running cost, and are willing to compromise on some features, you can go for the Pure CNG variant, and if you want better features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and a rear parking camera, then you can spend a little more to get the Adventure Rhythm variant of the Tata micro-SUV.

Hyundai Exter

Ex Opt: Rs 6.48 lakh

S: Rs 7.50 lakh

Another option for a SUV body style with hatchback proportions is the Hyundai Exter. Under Rs 7 lakh, you can opt for the one-above-base EX Opt variant, which offers more space than the Celerio, and comes with modern interior and exterior design. It is equipped with features like colour TFT multi information display, manual AC, front power windows, height adjustable driver seat, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, vehicle stability management, and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: Hyundai Inster Revealed Globally, Can Be Launched In India

If you are willing to spend a little more, you can go for the S variant, which gets you additional features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and Day/Night IRVM. The Exter gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Grand i10 Nios.

Nissan Magnite/ Renault Kiger

Kiger RXL AMT: Rs 7.10 lakh

Kiger RXT: Rs 7.50 lakh

Magnite XL: Rs 7.04 lakh

Magnite Geza Edition: Rs 7.39 lakh

You can also go a segment above and into subcompact SUV territory with the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Both these cars are bigger and offer more space than the Punch and Exter, but you get a smaller 1-litre petrol engine which makes 72 PS. The RXL and the XL variants of the Kiger and Magnite, respectively, offer features such as an LED instrument cluster, bluetooth audio and music, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, manual AC with rear AC vents, dual front airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: New Nissan X-Trail SUV Teased In India, Launch Expected Soon

The Kiger RXT variant brings in additional features like alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, side airbags, and a rearview camera.

The Magnite Geza edition gets the same features as the XL variant, but also gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL sound system, rearview camera, ambient lighting, and a Geza edition badge on the C-pillar.

Which of these cars would you pick over the top variant of the Maruti Celerio? Let us know in the comments below.

Note: The suggested variants of the Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch come with manual transmission. For automatic or AMT options, you’ll have to spend some extra money.

Want instant updates on the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Celerio AMT