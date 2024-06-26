  • English
Tata Nexon EV Long Range vs Mahindra XUV400 EV Long Range: Which Electric SUV Offers More Range In The Real World?

Modified On Jun 26, 2024 11:19 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV long range (LR) boasts a higher claimed range than the Mahindra XUV400 EV LR, but which one offers more range in real-world conditions? Let's find out

Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV

In 2023, the Tata Nexon EV was launched in the facelifted avatar,  with which it got an improved claimed range and two new variants: MR (medium range) and LR. Tata’s all-electric subcompact SUV is a direct competitor to the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which was also updated earlier this year. We have tested the real-world range of long-range variants of both the EVs, and here are the results:

Specifications

Tata Nexon EV LR

Mahindra XUV400 EV LR

Battery Pack

40.5 kWh

39.4 kWh

Power

144 PS

150 PS

Torque

215 Nm

310 Nm

Claimed Range

465 km

456 km

Tested Range

284.2 km

289.5 km

Although the Nexon EV has the advantage when the  claimed range of the two EVs is considered, it’s the Mahindra XUV400 that actually has the slight edge in terms of range in real-world conditions. Furthermore, on paper, the XUV400 EV boasts higher power and torque output compared to the Nexon EV.

Also Check Out: Hyundai CNG Cars To Get Hy-CNG Duo Branding In India

Features & Safety

2023 Tata Nexon EV Cabin

Tata’s all-electric subcompact SUV comes with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof. It also gets V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

The XUV400 EV on other hand comes with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone AC, and a sunroof. Safety features include up to 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Price

Tata Nexon EV Long Range

Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Long Range

Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both of these EVs can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.

