Modified On Jun 26, 2024 11:19 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV long range (LR) boasts a higher claimed range than the Mahindra XUV400 EV LR, but which one offers more range in real-world conditions? Let's find out

In 2023, the Tata Nexon EV was launched in the facelifted avatar, with which it got an improved claimed range and two new variants: MR (medium range) and LR. Tata’s all-electric subcompact SUV is a direct competitor to the Mahindra XUV400 EV, which was also updated earlier this year. We have tested the real-world range of long-range variants of both the EVs, and here are the results:

Specifications Tata Nexon EV LR Mahindra XUV400 EV LR Battery Pack 40.5 kWh 39.4 kWh Power 144 PS 150 PS Torque 215 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range 465 km 456 km Tested Range 284.2 km 289.5 km

Although the Nexon EV has the advantage when the claimed range of the two EVs is considered, it’s the Mahindra XUV400 that actually has the slight edge in terms of range in real-world conditions. Furthermore, on paper, the XUV400 EV boasts higher power and torque output compared to the Nexon EV.

Also Check Out: Hyundai CNG Cars To Get Hy-CNG Duo Branding In India

Features & Safety

Tata’s all-electric subcompact SUV comes with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, automatic AC, a single-pane sunroof. It also gets V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera.

The XUV400 EV on other hand comes with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone AC, and a sunroof. Safety features include up to 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

Price

Tata Nexon EV Long Range Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Long Range Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 19.39 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Both of these EVs can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV.

For more comparisons like this, follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel

Read More on : Nexon EV Automatic