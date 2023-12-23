Published On Dec 23, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet 2024

The Indian Car Of The Year 2024 has been announced, while first crash test results from Bharat NCAP are also out

Last week, we received a slew of updates on upcoming products in India. Kia opened the order books for its soon-to-be-launched facelifted subcompact SUV, while Mahindra filed trademarks for 7 Thar-based names for the upcoming 5-door version. In the same week, Bharat NCAP released the first crash test results for two popular Indian SUVs and the winner of the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2024 was announced. Let’s take a look at all the important highlights of the week.

Kia Sonet Facelift Bookings Open

Just a few days after unveiling the Kia Sonet facelift, the Korean automaker has now opened the order books for the updated SUV with prices due to be revealed in January 2024. The facelifted Sonet received design updates and new features, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The automaker has also confirmed that deliveries for the upgraded Sonet will begin in January.

Mahindra Filed New Name Trademarks

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is one of the most anticipated models in 2024. As the launch timeline approaches, Mahindra has filed 7 new name trademarks in relation to it. You can click here to view each trademarked name for the upcoming SUV.

First Crash Test Results From BNCAP

The Bharat new car assessment program (BNCAP) was introduced on October 1 as India’s own crash test assessment agency. Now we have the first crash test results from BNCAP, for the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. Click here to see how they have performed.

Indian Car Of The Year 2024 Announced

The Hyundai Exter has won the award for the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2024. This marks the eighth time a Hyundai model has received this prestigious Indian automotive award. We have also got the winners for the Green Car Of The Year and Premium Car Of The Year. Click here to learn more about the winners and the other contenders across categories.

Tata Inaugurated First EV-only Showrooms

In August 2023, Tata gave a fresh identity to its electric arm as Tata.ev and shared its plans to open standalone showrooms for its electric car lineup. Now, the automaker has inaugurated the first two Tata.ev stores in Gurugram. These stores will be open to the public from early next year.