The new Tata.ev showrooms will include a passenger lounge, fast charging points, and a digital car configurator

Two showrooms have been inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana, and will be open to the public from 7 January.

Most of the materials used to build these showrooms are either recycled or recyclable.

Tata will open more such Tata.ev showrooms in the next 12 to 18 months.

The carmaker currently has 3 EVs on sale in India, and plans to increase its EV line up to 10 models by the end of 2025.

In an announcement following the launch of the facelifted Tata Nexon EV, the carmaker had shared its plans to open standalone showrooms for its electric car lineup. Now, the first of those Tata.ev stores has been inaugurated in Gurugram. With 10 EV models meant to be on sale by 2025, it makes sense for Tata to offer differentiated experiences for electric car buyers and those that still seek an internal combustion engine (ICE) model.

The New Showrooms

The firsts of its EV-only showrooms that have been showcased are situated in Sector 14 and Sohna Road in Gurugram, Haryana and will be open for the public from January 7 2024. More such Tata.ev showrooms are expected to be opened in the next 12 to 18 months.

These showrooms embrace the green initiative beyond just selling electric cars. They are made using recycled or recyclable materials for sustainability, and carry Tata.ev’s new logo and certain walls are finished with the brand’s signature Evo Teal colour as well. These new Tata.ev showrooms will have a customer lounge, coffee shop, fast chargers, and a digital car configurator.

Tata’s Future EV Plans

Tata dominates the 4-wheeler EV space in India with 3 electric models: Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. In the next few years, Tata will also be launching more models like the Punch EV, Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Safari EV, Sierra EV and the Avinya. The latest one to arrive will be the Tata Punch EV that is expected to be launched in early 2024.

