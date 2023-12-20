Modified On Dec 20, 2023 10:46 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet 2024

Customers who book the new Sonet on December 20 through K-Code will get priority delivery

Existing Kia customers can generate K-Code for booking the new Sonet.

Each K-Code is good for one booking but it is transferable to friends and family.

Kia has retained the existing petrol and diesel engine options with the facelifted Sonet.

The new Sonet gets new features including a new digital driver’s display and level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Kia could price the new Sonet from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Pre-orders are open for the updated subcompact Kia Sonet SUV. Customers can reserve the Sonet facelift for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Kia has also confirmed that deliveries for the Sonet facelift will commence from January 2024, while for the diesel-manual variants, the deliveries will start from February 2024.

K-Code For Priority Delivery

To jump ahead in the waiting queue, customers can use the K-Code from existing Kia customers to book the Sonet facelift. Please note that K-Code bookings are only applicable till 11:59 pm on December 20, 2023.

Also Check Out: 8 Things The Kia Sonet Facelift Gets That The Tata Nexon Doesn’t

What Does New Sonet Offer?

The facelifted Kia Sonet boasts features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, 70+ connected car tech features, ventilated front seats, a sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. Kia has also equipped the Sonet facelift with Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring.

No Mechanical Changes

Kia has retained the same engine options with the updated Sonet. These include the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm) mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), the1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS / 115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual, and the 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS / 250 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, the diesel engine also regains the 6-speed manual transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Sonet facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will continue to take on the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx crossover.

Read More on : Kia Sonet Automatic