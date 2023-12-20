English | हिंदी

Reserve A Kia Sonet Facelift Now, Get It In January 2024!

Modified On Dec 20, 2023 10:46 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet 2024

Customers who book the new Sonet on December 20 through K-Code will get priority delivery

Kia Sonet facelift

  • Existing Kia customers can generate K-Code for booking the new Sonet.

  • Each K-Code is good for one booking but it is transferable to friends and family.

  • Kia has retained the existing petrol and diesel engine options with the facelifted Sonet.

  • The new Sonet gets new features including a new digital driver’s display and level 1 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

  • Kia could price the new Sonet from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Pre-orders are open for the updated subcompact Kia Sonet SUV. Customers can reserve the Sonet facelift for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Kia has also confirmed that deliveries for the Sonet facelift will commence from January 2024, while for the diesel-manual variants, the deliveries will start from February 2024.

K-Code For Priority Delivery

To jump ahead in the waiting queue, customers can use the K-Code from existing Kia customers to book the Sonet facelift. Please note that K-Code bookings are only applicable till 11:59 pm on December 20, 2023.

What Does New Sonet Offer?

2024 Kia Sonet cabin

The facelifted Kia Sonet boasts features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, 70+ connected car tech features, ventilated front seats, a sunroof and a wireless phone charger. 

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera. Kia has also equipped the Sonet facelift with Level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring.

No Mechanical Changes

New Kia Sonet

Kia has retained the same engine options with the updated Sonet. These include the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm) mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), the1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS / 115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual, and the 1.5-litre diesel unit (116 PS / 250 Nm) paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Moreover, the diesel engine also regains the 6-speed manual transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Sonet facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will continue to take on the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Fronx crossover.

