The upcoming SUV-coupe is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to be launched in September

The Tata Curvv is the next model from the Indian carmaker to enter the market and the electric version will be launched first on August 7, followed by the ICE model, expected in September. The SUV-coupe will bring a new body style to the masses and it will slot in the compact SUV segment. One of the compact SUVs which will be a key rival to the Curvv is the Maruti Grand Vitara, a popular model, and here are 5 advantages that the Curvv will hold over the Maruti SUV as per a dealer source document, which revealed some of the upcoming Tata’s info.

Better Lighting Elements

The Curvv gets more modern styling elements than the Grand Vitara, which include a connected LED DRL setup and tail lamps with welcome and goodbye animations. It will also come with fog lamps with cornering functionality, which the Grand Vitara misses out on.

Modern Styling

Apart from a more modern lighting setup, the Curvv will also come with bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, which have a petal-like design, and it will get flush-fitting door handles for a more elegant and sleeker look. It also has a sloping roofline, making it look unique, but if you’re someone who prefers the conventional SUV look, the Grand Vitara might suit you better.

Bigger Screens

The Grand Vitara comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7-inch driver’s display. However, the Curvv will get bigger units. In terms of infotainment, it gets a 12.3-inch unit, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, the latter which also supports navigation while using wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

Additional Features

While the Grand Vitara is a feature rich model, the Curvv will get a few more features to elevate the cabin experience. It will come with a 6-way power adjustable driver seat, a 9-speaker JBL sound system (as opposed to six in the Grand Vitara), a cooled glovebox and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

Better Safety

The Curvv will also get additional safety features like a blind view monitor, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and SOS with E-call function. Also, apart from these features, it will come with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Also Read: Tata Curvv vs Tata Curvv EV: Exterior Design Comparison

The Tata Curvv is expected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will go up against the Citroen Basalt, along with compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.

