Both the Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross offer a near-identical variant lineup but are still miles apart when it comes to powertrains and equipment

After nearly two months, we finally have the entire variant-wise price list of the Toyota Innova Crysta. With this move, there are two Innova models for customers to pick between: Crysta and Hycross. So, if you are figuring out which of the two is better suited for your budget, check out the their price tables below:

Innova Crysta Innova Hycross GX 7-seater/ 8-seater - Rs 19.40 lakh/ Rs 19.45 lakh GX 7-seater/8-seater - Rs 19.99 lakh VX 7-seater/ 8-seater - Rs 23.79 lakh/ Rs 23.84 lakh ZX 7-seater - Rs 25.43 lakh VX Hybrid 7-seater/ 8-seater - Rs 25.03 lakh/ Rs 25.08 lakh VX (O) Hybrid 7-seater/ 8-seater - Rs 27 lakh/ Rs 27.05 lakh ZX Hybrid - Rs 29.35 lakh ZX (O) Hybrid - Rs 29.99 lakh

Takeaways

The diesel-only Crysta is priced higher than the petrol-CVT Hycross variants. However, hybrid variants are more expensive and the top-spec Crysta costs similar to the entry-level Hycross.

The updated Innova Crysta is only available in three broad variants for private buyers.

The Innova Hycross, on the other hand, is offered in five trim levels to private owners, including both regular and hybrid versions of the MPV.

While both the offerings have the “Innova” nameplate and MPV body style in common with choice of 7- and 8-seater configurations, that’s also where the similarities end. The Innova Crysta still has a ladder-frame construction with a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD), while the Innova Hycross is based on a monocoque platform having a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup.

Toyota offers the Innova Crysta with just a diesel-manual combo, while the Hycross is a petrol-only model with both standard and electrified iterations.

The Hycross’s regular variants get a CVT option while its hybrid trims come with an e-CVT, with the latter having a claimed mileage of 21.1kmpl.

The older-gen Innova still offers some premium comforts in the top variant such as a power-adjustable driver’s seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and leatherette upholstery.

If you want a more premium and modern Innova, it’s the Hycross that should be your pick thanks to its more upmarket interior and an expansive features list compared to the Crysta. Its feature highlights include a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

