Upcoming Car Launches In India In June 2026

June 2026 may not bring a long list of launches, but a few important models are still expected to grab attention. The month could see luxury carmakers introduce updated versions of their flagship offerings, while a couple of premium SUVs are also likely to make their debut.

Mercedes-Benz, and BMW are among the brands preparing new arrivals for the Indian market. Here's a look at the cars that could be launched in India this June.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

Launch Date: 15 June 2026

Expected Price: Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the launch of the facelifted S-Class for June 15, 2026. While the update does not dramatically alter the flagship sedan's appearance, it brings severala number of cosmetic and technology enhancements to keep it up to date. Changes include revised lighting elements, fresh alloy wheel designs, and new exterior paint options.

The cabin continues to focus heavily on comfort and technology, featuring the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system, advanced driver assistance features, and a luxurious rear-seat experience. A major highlight for India will be the introduction of a plug-in hybrid variant, making it the first Mercedes-Benz sedan in the country to offer such a powertrain. The exact specifications for the India-spec model are yet to be revealed.

Mini Cooper Countryman C

Launch Date: 17 June 2026

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mini is expected to launch the Countryman C in India this month, with bookings for the SUV having already commenced in late April. Once launched, it will become the first locally assembled petrol-powered Countryman in the country, helping it to be more accessible to buyers.

Design-wise, the Countryman C retains the familiar styling of the standard model but gets a few distinctive touches, including matte champagne-coloured accents on the grille, skid plates, side trim elements, and exterior badging. The feature list includes a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a heads-up display. Under the hood, the Countryman C is expected to feature a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Honda ZR-V

Launch Date: June-end 2026

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda recently unveiled the ZR-V in India, and the SUV is expected to be launched in the coming weeks. Positioned between the Elevate, the ZR-V is expected to strengthen the brand’s presence in the premium SUV space. The SUV features a sleek design with a sporty front profile and a modern cabin layout.

Inside, it comes equipped with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch digital driver's display, panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety technologies. Internationally, the ZR-V is offered with hybrid powertrain options, and Honda is expected to introduce the same for the Indian market as well. The 2-litre hybrid powertrain produces 184 PS and 315 Nm, and is paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission.

BYD Sealion 6

Expected Launch: June-end 2026

Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom)

BYD is expected to introduce the Sealion 6 in India, further strengthening its SUV portfolio. The plug-in hybrid SUV has already been spotted testing on Indian roads, suggesting that its launch could be around the corner.

Globally, the Sealion 6 is offered with a plug-in hybrid engine that combines a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with multiple electric motor options. In terms of features, it is likely to come loaded with a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, premium cabin materials, and a comprehensive safety package, which also includes ADAS.