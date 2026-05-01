Here Are 4 New Cars That Will Go On Sale Or Will Be Unveiled In May 2026

While a lot of action has already taken place in the first four months of 2026, it is looking to get only bigger and better in the coming times. In May 2026 as well, there are plenty of new car launches expected to take place, including that of the new Tata Sierra EV. Let’s quickly go through all the expected new car launches in detail:

MG Majestor

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 39.50 lakh

The MG Majestor has been unveiled in India and is awaiting its launch in our market. It will sit above the Gloster in the carmaker’s Indian portfolio and its bookings are already open. Design highlights include all-LED lighting, a massive grille, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a connected LED tail light setup, and a bold ‘Majestor’ badge on the bootlid. Key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage function, 3-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and dual wireless phone chargers.

The Majestor is powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that puts out 215 PS and 478 Nm. It comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and has both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) setups on offer.

Honda City And City Hybrid Facelifts

Launch On: May 22, 2026

Expected Price: Rs 12.5 lakh (City facelift), Rs 20.5 lakh (City Hybrid facelift)

In yet another episode of a midlife refresh, the fifth-generation Honda City is set to welcome its second facelift, following the first one that was introduced in 2023. As with a facelift, we expect Honda to make subtle tweaks to the sedan’s headlights, front and rear bumpers, grille, and possibly even the alloy wheel design. Its cabin could get a greater update by featuring segment-matching amenities such as a powered driver seat, a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit, a full-digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and maybe even a 360-degree camera.

*Image used is of the current model for reference

Honda is not expected to change anything under the City’s bonnet and is likely to offer it with the same 121 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine, with both 6-speed MT and CVT choices.

A similar set of changes are also expected for the City Hybrid on the inside and out along with a similar set of upgraded features. That said, the City Hybrid will likely continue with the same 126 PS (combined) 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

New Tata Sierra EV

Unveil On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 15 lakh

Although Tata has already revealed the Sierra EV in its entirety a few months ago, the price announcement has been pending for a while now. That’s likely to take place sometime in May 2026, and it will be positioned between the Nexon EV and Harrier EV in the carmaker’s EV lineup. It will have a near identical design to the standard Sierra, save for the obvious EV-specific changes such as a closed-off grille and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. The cabin will feature the same triple-screens layout as the regular model, but could come with a different interior theme to set the two apart. Features on board will likely include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

While Tata has not yet revealed the technical details of the Sierra EV, it is expected to offer the electric SUV with multiple battery pack options and a driving range of around 500 km on a full charge.

Mini Cooper Countryman C

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 50 lakh

Mini recently opened bookings for the soon-to-be locally assembled Countryman C in India. It will serve as a lower-spec variant of the SUV that will be assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant. Given that it’s essentially the Countryman SUV, it has retained the core design traits along with some cosmetic differences such as matte champagne-coloured trim around the grille, on the front, side and rear skid plates, as well as for the ‘Mini’ and ‘Countryman’ logos. It also carries on with the same 19-inch alloy wheels as the Countryman Electric which are finished in the champagne colour as well. Feature highlights include a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, and a Harman Kardon sound system. Its safety kit covers multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).

It could come with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine as the BMW X1 that produces 136 PS and 230 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

These are all the new cars expected to go on sale in May 2026 in India. Which of these are you looking forward to getting home next? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom