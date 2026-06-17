2026 Mini Countryman C Explored In Detail With Real-life Images

The Mini brand is known for its quintessentially small size but even more so for its distinctive styling. The face of Mini cars are popularly distinguishable. Today, Mini has launched the Countryman C in India, while the Countryman Electric has already been in the Indian market for two years. And now, let's explore the macro mini in detail with images.

2026 Mini Countryman C: Exterior

Front

The biggest Mini yet has a boxy design theme and is characterful in the smaller design elements. Let's dig into it.

Upfront, the smoked LED headlamps get surrounding DRLs which also double up as indicators.

The large front grille with a surround satin bronze accent houses a generously sized air intake, parking sensors and a body-coloured trim housing the number plate.

The flat bonnet has a square shaped character line going with the overall visual character of the Countryman C.

The black cladding, along with the bronze textured skid plate on the bottom of the bumper is a validation for its SUV narrative.

Smaller Details: The Mini badge on the front also carries the satin bronze theme in colour.

Side

The side profile is familiar to its EV sibling which includes boxy proportions. Mini claims the Countryman C has best-in-class ground clearance of 190 mm.

The Countryman overall looks upright and confident thanks to the fairly upright A- pillar.

The roof along with the pillars have a gloss-black finish including the outside rear view mirrors (ORVM).

The door handles feature the flap-type design and are flush fit for better aerodynamics, much like the BMW X1 that it shares a platform with.

The boxy mirrors also subtly integrate the side indicators.

The squared out character lines over the front and rear fenders give it an SUV-like stance.

19-inch 6-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels make it look unique and well proportioned.

Gloss black roof rails further accentuate the character of the big Mini.

Rear

The rear end of the Countryman C looks simple and characterful.

The Bronze accents continue at the bottom of the bumper and on the badges.

Countryman lettering is placed wide across the bootlid.

The Countryman C’s C shaped smoked LED tail lamps also have a customizable pattern with a pixelated effect that goes well with the quirky character and proportions of the car.

Chunky black cladding on the bottom half of the bumper offers a tough look along with the vertically placed reflectors on either ends.

Colour Options: Mini is offering the Countryman C with five distinct colour options: British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Slate Blue and Chilli Red. All of them are also offered with a black roof as standard.

2026 Mini Countryman C: Interior

The Countryman C has the classic Mini-style dashboard layout but with its share of quirky touches and a modern avatar.

The big circular OLED floating screen on the center of the dashboard houses driver’s instrumentation and also acts as the infotainment screen and AC control centre.

Right below is a thoughtfully designed panel housing the drive modes, a toggle for the engine start/stop, drive modes and a rotary volume knob. It also houses the shortcuts for the electronic parking brake, 360-degree camera, hazard light and front and rear defoggers.

The satin bronze theme extends into the cabin. They include, the stitching and accents on the steering, vertical door handles, AC vents and the tweeter covers and the surrounds for the cup holders on the center console.

The overall two tone interior is simple and minimalistic, yet has a luxury ambience which is helped by the ambient lighting surrounding the passengers from the dashboard to the rear doors.

Small things matter: The oval brake pedal gives it a subtle reminder of the Mini character. The fabric-wrapping on the dashboard extends all the way to the rear doors.

The maximum Mini gets a full-sized panoramic glass roof extending to the rear seats.

Rear passengers are treated to a spacious back seat, which also slides and reclines for added comfort.

For India, Mini is offering a single interior theme with brown leather upholstery.

2026 Mini Countryman C: Features & Safety

The Mini Countryman C comes with a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen with integrated driver’s information and infotainment display, a heads-up-display,, massaging driver seat, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, cruise control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, connected car technology and a Harman Kardon 12-speaker premium sound system. It also gets an interior camera for selfies and videos inside the cabin.

Its safety suite includes multiple airbags, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HSA), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), brake assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The Countryman has scored 5-stars in the Euro NCAP safety tests, which is a testament to its crash worthiness.

2026 Mini Countryman C: Powertrain

The Mini Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Powertrain details are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 156 PS Torque 240 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT

DCT- Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

2026 Mini Countryman C: Price & Rivals

The Mini Countryman C in India is priced at Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up against the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA in India.