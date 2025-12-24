7 Ways New-gen 2026 Kia Seltos Is Better Over The Old Seltos

Compared to the older model, the new-gen Seltos not only gets a larger body but also noticeable upgrades inside the cabin

Kia has globally revealed the new-gen Seltos with a series of updates over the old model. This includes a larger footprint, along with significant updates in terms of design and interior. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at what the new-gen Seltos offers over the older model.

Larger Size

First up, the 2026 Seltos gets larger dimensions compared to the older model. The new-gen Seltos is 95 mm longer and has an 80 mm larger wheelbase. It is also wider by 30 mm and offers an additional 14 litres of boot space. Along with updated design elements, the larger dimensions improve road presence of the new-gen Seltos, while also enhancing cabin space and overall practicality over the older model.

Parameters Old Kia Seltos New Kia Seltos Difference Length 4365 mm 4460 mm (+95 mm) Width 1800 mm 1830 mm (+30 mm) Height 1645 mm 1635 mm (-10 mm) Wheelbase 2610 mm 2690 mm (+80 mm) Boot Space 433 litres 447 litres (+14 litres)

Flush-type Door Handles

A significant update in the design of the 2026 Seltos are the flush-type door handles. Unlike the conventional door handles seen on the older Seltos, the new model gets flush-type door handles. Even better is the fact that they are motorised, adding a layer of convenience for owners.

12.3-inch Dual Screen Layout With 5-inch Touchscreen For Climate Control

The main highlight of the completely revamped interior of the new-gen Seltos is its updated infotainment system and digital driver’s display. Compared to the smaller 10.25-inch units found on the older Seltos, it now gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The update also adds a separate 5-inch touchscreen panel for climate control.

Panoramic Sunroof

The older Seltos was offered only with a single-pane sunroof. In contrast, the new-gen model now gets a panoramic sunroof that stretches across a larger portion of the cabin. This allows more light into the cabin and makes the interior feel more airy. Tap here to check out the variant-wise features and which ones get this most-loved feature.

Side Parking Sensors

Kia has added one feature in the safety kit on the new Seltos – side parking sensors. Along with the front and rear sensors, these help detect obstacles on the sides of the vehicle, making it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces and parking spots.

10-way Powered Driver’s Seat With Lumbar SupportMemory Function For ORVMs

The new-gen Seltos comes equipped with a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, which also includes powered lumbar support adjustment. The older model offered an 8-way electrical adjustable seat without lumbar support. The addition of the lumbar support helps improve comfort for your back, especially during longer drives.

Also, with the addition of a memory function for the ORVMs and driver’s seat, you can save two profiles with different adjustments if multiple people will be using the car.

More Colour Options

Kia offers the 2026 Seltos with four additional exterior shade options, taking the total number of colour choices to twelve. These four shades include Morning Haze, Magma Red, Frost Blue, and Ivory Silver Gloss. Check all of them in images here.

These are all the additions the new-gen Seltos gets over the older model. Let us know in the comments which of the additions you liked the most. That said, while these feature additions are great, the India-spec Seltos misses out some niceties when compared to the International model.