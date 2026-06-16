2026 Honda ZR-V Vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Compared: Which SUV Should You Pick For Your Family?

During the launch of the facelifted Honda City in May 2026, the Japanese carmaker also took the covers off its new flagship 5-seater SUV model called the ‘ZR-V’. While the India-spec ZR-V’s bookings have been open, its launch is slated to take place sometime in June.

That said, all of its key details have already been revealed by Honda, and so we thought of comparing its technical specifications with those of the current Volkswagen flagship: the Tiguan R-Line.

Price

Model 2026 Honda ZR-V Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Price (ex-showroom) Rs 40 lakh (expected) Rs 47.11 lakh

Although the ZR-V is yet to go on sale, Honda is expected to price it around the Rs 40 lakh mark.

If that turns out to be true, the Tiguan R-Line will be pricier by more than Rs 7 lakh than the Honda SUV.

However, do note that the Tiguan R-Line has plenty of discounts being offered right now. We suggest you check with your local Volkswagen dealer for more details.

Dimensions

Dimension 2026 Honda ZR-V Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Difference Length 4567 mm 4539 mm + 28 mm Width 1840 mm 1859 mm (- 19 mm) Height 1621 mm 1656 (without roof rails) (- 35 mm) Wheelbase 2655 mm 2680 mm (- 25 mm)

Apart from the overall length, the Honda ZR-V is smaller in every dimension when compared to the Volkswagen SUV.

It is longer by 28 mm than the Tiguan R-Line but has a 25 mm shorter wheelbase.

Colour Options

While the ZR-V will be offered in only four exterior paint options, the Tiguan R-Line is available in five:

2026 Honda ZR-V Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Twilight Mist Black Pearl Nightshade Blue Crystal Black Pearl Persimmon Red Meteoroid Gray Metallic Grenadilla Black Platinum White Pearl Oryx White – Cipressino Green

Both the SUVs have a couple of shades in common such as black and white.

Both the SUVs have a couple of shades in common such as black and white. That said, the ZR-V has a unique Twilight Mist Black Pearl shade on offer whereas the Volkswagen SUV’s unique options are Nightshade Blue, Persimmon Red and Cipressino Green.

You can check out the four colourways of the Honda ZR-V from close quarters to finalise which one resonates with your personality the most.

Features

Features 2026 Honda ZR-V Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Auto-LED headlights ✅ ✅(with cornering function) LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Dynamic turn indicators ✅ ✅ ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ Alloy wheels 18-inch dual-tone 19-inch dual-tone Roof rails ❌ Silver-finished LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Dual exhaust tips ✅ ❌ Upholstery Leather Fabric Ambient lighting ✅ ✅(30-colour) Extendable underthigh support ❌ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅(dual-zone) ✅(3-zone) Power-adjustable front seats ✅(8-way driver seat, 4-way co-driver seat) ❌ Heated front seats ❌ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ❌ ✅ Digital driver’s display ✅(10.2-inch) ✅(10.25-inch) Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅(dual) Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system ✅(9-inch) ✅(15-inch) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Sound system 12 speakers 8 speakers Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 8 9 360-degree camera ✅ ❌ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ✅ Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ✅

*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

Common amenities on both the SUVs include all-LED lighting, wireless phone charger, digital driver display, and even Level-2 ADAS.

The ZR-V gets some unique touches in the form of dual exhaust tips, power-adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, and even a 360-degree camera. We have covered the complete features list of the ZR-V to help you decide whether to buy the new Honda SUV or not.

Volkswagen has provided the Tiguan R-Line with its exclusive amenities too such as extendable underthigh support for the seats, heated front seats, a larger 15-inch touchscreen, 3-zone climate control, an extra airbag and even a TPMS.

Powertrain

Model 2026 Honda ZR-V Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 184 PS 204 PS Torque 315 Nm 320 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 7-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD AWD^

*e-CVT - electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain

While both the SUVs come with 2-litre petrol engines, the Honda ZR-V has a naturally aspirated unit with a strong-hybrid setup whereas the Tiguan R-Line features a turbocharged unit, but without any hybrid assist.

The latter is more powerful by 20 PS but both make almost the same amount of torque.

One major difference comes in the form of the transmission setups on offer. The Honda SUV comes with an e-CVT unit, while the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets the familiar 7-speed DCT option.

Even when their respective drivetrains are considered, the Honda ZR-V is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) offering whereas the Volkswagen model gets its popular AWD setup that will be helpful to tackle rough terrain.

CarDekho Says…

The Honda ZR-V is a typical Japanese offering, be it in terms of clean looks, or well-appointed interior or even the choice of a strong-hybrid powertrain, which should help improve its fuel efficiency. It’s for those who seek a sensible package and know what the ‘Honda’ badge offers. That said, there are some drawbacks, starting with some lack of fresh paint options to a decently loaded features set.

On the other hand, the Tiguan R-Line is a symbol of what true German engineering really is. It has the familiar turbo-petrol engine under its hood that we have sampled in multiple Skoda-VW cars and has already proven its mettle.

Like the ZR-V, even the Tiguan R-Line has its share of missing amenities that could lead it to some loss of points in the minds of potential buyers.