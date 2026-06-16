2026 Honda ZR-V Vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Compared: Which SUV Should You Pick For Your Family?
Two big 5-seater SUVs but with different kinds of engines and targeted set of buyers. Which side are you leaning on when their on-paper specifications are concerned? Time to find out
Published On Jun 16, 2026 04:02 PM By Rohit
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During the launch of the facelifted Honda City in May 2026, the Japanese carmaker also took the covers off its new flagship 5-seater SUV model called the ‘ZR-V’. While the India-spec ZR-V’s bookings have been open, its launch is slated to take place sometime in June.
That said, all of its key details have already been revealed by Honda, and so we thought of comparing its technical specifications with those of the current Volkswagen flagship: the Tiguan R-Line.
Price
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Model
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2026 Honda ZR-V
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Rs 40 lakh (expected)
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Rs 47.11 lakh
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Although the ZR-V is yet to go on sale, Honda is expected to price it around the Rs 40 lakh mark.
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If that turns out to be true, the Tiguan R-Line will be pricier by more than Rs 7 lakh than the Honda SUV.
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However, do note that the Tiguan R-Line has plenty of discounts being offered right now. We suggest you check with your local Volkswagen dealer for more details.
Dimensions
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Dimension
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2026 Honda ZR-V
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
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Difference
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Length
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4567 mm
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4539 mm
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+ 28 mm
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Width
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1840 mm
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1859 mm
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(- 19 mm)
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Height
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1621 mm
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1656 (without roof rails)
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(- 35 mm)
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Wheelbase
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2655 mm
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2680 mm
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(- 25 mm)
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Apart from the overall length, the Honda ZR-V is smaller in every dimension when compared to the Volkswagen SUV.
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It is longer by 28 mm than the Tiguan R-Line but has a 25 mm shorter wheelbase.
Colour Options
While the ZR-V will be offered in only four exterior paint options, the Tiguan R-Line is available in five:
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2026 Honda ZR-V
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
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Twilight Mist Black Pearl
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Nightshade Blue
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Crystal Black Pearl
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Persimmon Red
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Meteoroid Gray Metallic
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Grenadilla Black
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Platinum White Pearl
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Oryx White
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–
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Cipressino Green
- Both the SUVs have a couple of shades in common such as black and white.
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That said, the ZR-V has a unique Twilight Mist Black Pearl shade on offer whereas the Volkswagen SUV’s unique options are Nightshade Blue, Persimmon Red and Cipressino Green.
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You can check out the four colourways of the Honda ZR-V from close quarters to finalise which one resonates with your personality the most.
Features
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Features
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2026 Honda ZR-V
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
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Auto-LED headlights
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✅
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✅(with cornering function)
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LED DRLs
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✅
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✅
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Dynamic turn indicators
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✅
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✅
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ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators
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✅
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✅
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Alloy wheels
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18-inch dual-tone
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19-inch dual-tone
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Roof rails
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❌
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Silver-finished
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LED tail lights
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✅
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✅
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Dual exhaust tips
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✅
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❌
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Upholstery
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Leather
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Fabric
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Ambient lighting
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✅
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✅(30-colour)
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Extendable underthigh support
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❌
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✅
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Automatic climate control
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✅(dual-zone)
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✅(3-zone)
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Power-adjustable front seats
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✅(8-way driver seat, 4-way co-driver seat)
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❌
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Heated front seats
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❌
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✅
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Panoramic sunroof
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❌
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✅
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Digital driver’s display
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✅(10.2-inch)
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✅(10.25-inch)
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Powered tailgate
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✅
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❌
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Wireless smartphone charger
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✅
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✅(dual)
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Heads-up display
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❌
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✅
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Touchscreen infotainment system
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✅(9-inch)
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✅(15-inch)
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Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
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✅
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✅
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Sound system
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12 speakers
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8 speakers
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Connected car tech
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✅
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✅
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Airbags
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8
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9
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360-degree camera
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✅
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❌
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Electronic stability control (ESC)
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✅
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✅
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ISOFIX child seat mounts
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✅
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✅
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Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
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❌
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✅
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Level-2 ADAS*
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✅
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✅
*ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems
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Common amenities on both the SUVs include all-LED lighting, wireless phone charger, digital driver display, and even Level-2 ADAS.
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The ZR-V gets some unique touches in the form of dual exhaust tips, power-adjustable front seats, a powered tailgate, and even a 360-degree camera. We have covered the complete features list of the ZR-V to help you decide whether to buy the new Honda SUV or not.
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Volkswagen has provided the Tiguan R-Line with its exclusive amenities too such as extendable underthigh support for the seats, heated front seats, a larger 15-inch touchscreen, 3-zone climate control, an extra airbag and even a TPMS.
Powertrain
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Model
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2026 Honda ZR-V
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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
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Engine
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2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid
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2-litre turbo-petrol engine
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Power
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184 PS
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204 PS
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Torque
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315 Nm
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320 Nm
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Transmission*
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e-CVT
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7-speed DCT
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Drivetrain
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FWD
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AWD^
*e-CVT - electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission
^AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain
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While both the SUVs come with 2-litre petrol engines, the Honda ZR-V has a naturally aspirated unit with a strong-hybrid setup whereas the Tiguan R-Line features a turbocharged unit, but without any hybrid assist.
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The latter is more powerful by 20 PS but both make almost the same amount of torque.
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One major difference comes in the form of the transmission setups on offer. The Honda SUV comes with an e-CVT unit, while the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line gets the familiar 7-speed DCT option.
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Even when their respective drivetrains are considered, the Honda ZR-V is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) offering whereas the Volkswagen model gets its popular AWD setup that will be helpful to tackle rough terrain.
CarDekho Says…
The Honda ZR-V is a typical Japanese offering, be it in terms of clean looks, or well-appointed interior or even the choice of a strong-hybrid powertrain, which should help improve its fuel efficiency. It’s for those who seek a sensible package and know what the ‘Honda’ badge offers. That said, there are some drawbacks, starting with some lack of fresh paint options to a decently loaded features set.
On the other hand, the Tiguan R-Line is a symbol of what true German engineering really is. It has the familiar turbo-petrol engine under its hood that we have sampled in multiple Skoda-VW cars and has already proven its mettle.
Like the ZR-V, even the Tiguan R-Line has its share of missing amenities that could lead it to some loss of points in the minds of potential buyers.