All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

    Published On Oct 16, 2025 08:02 AM By Rohit

    1.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    If you had your eyes, there is some bad news as all 100 units that have been allocated for India have been sold out

    Skoda Octavia RS

    The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is finally set to go on sale in India tomorrow. The performance-oriented sedan will mark the return of the popular sedan nameplate in our market after a brief hiatus. That said, don’t have your hopes too high as it’s set to be offered in limited numbers and all of them have already been sold out. Here’s everything to know about the new Octavia RS:

    Exterior Design

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    The 2025 Octavia RS gets all the suitable touches to go with its sporty character. Its key design traits include a butterfly grille in typical Skoda fashion that’s finished in black, twin-pod MATRIX LED headlights, inverted V-shaped LED DRLs, a honeycomb pattern for the air dam and slim air slits at the corners of the sporty bumper.

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    In profile, it gets a stylish set of aerodynamically designed 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Skoda has also provided it with blacked-out ORVM housings and window beltline to add to its sporty nature. The lowered ride height also gives it a nice stance. 

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    The rear is characterised by a boot lip spoiler (finished in black), wraparound LED tail lights, dual exhaust tips (one on each side) as well as the ‘Skoda’ and ‘Octavia’ badges done in a black shade. And still, if you weren’t convinced that it is indeed the spicier version of the sedan, there are a few ‘RS’ monikers all around the body to help you identify it better.

    Also Check Out: Diwali Special: Mass-market Cars Launched In 2025 That Offer Multi-colour Ambient Lighting

    Cabin Highlights

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    Skoda has given it an all-black cabin theme with red accents on the dashboard and seats to blend with its sporty nature. It has sporty bucket leatherette seats with contrasting red stitching and the ‘RS’ moniker below the headrest. There is a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘RS’ branding as well. 

    What About Features?

    The 2025 Octavia RS will pack plenty of bells and whistles even in its India-spec guise. These include a triple-zone climate control, a 10-inch full-digital driver’s display, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, powered front seats with massage functionality, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

    In terms of safety tech, Skoda has fitted it with 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Related: India-spec 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Features, Specifications And Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch

    Powertrain Option

    Skoda will be offering the new Octavia RS in a single petrol powertrain only. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Specification

    2-litre Turbo-petrol

    Power

    265 PS

    Torque

    370 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Drivetrain

    FWD^

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    6.4 seconds

    Top Speed

    250 kmph

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

    ^FWD - Front-wheel drive

    Expected Price And Rivals

    2025 Skoda Octavia RS

    The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). Its deliveries will begin from November 6, 2025. The performance-oriented sedan will be a sportier alternative to the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.

    If you want to pick another Skoda offering to avail the benefits of the reduced GST rates, we have covered the exact variant-wise price reduction of all Skoda cars in detail. Also, for those of you looking to bring home a new car right in time for Diwali 2025, we have prepared a list of 10 cars that are available with the relatively shortest waiting period.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Skoda Octavia RS

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2025 Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience