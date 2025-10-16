2025 Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

If you had your eyes, there is some bad news as all 100 units that have been allocated for India have been sold out

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is finally set to go on sale in India tomorrow. The performance-oriented sedan will mark the return of the popular sedan nameplate in our market after a brief hiatus. That said, don’t have your hopes too high as it’s set to be offered in limited numbers and all of them have already been sold out. Here’s everything to know about the new Octavia RS:

Exterior Design

The 2025 Octavia RS gets all the suitable touches to go with its sporty character. Its key design traits include a butterfly grille in typical Skoda fashion that’s finished in black, twin-pod MATRIX LED headlights, inverted V-shaped LED DRLs, a honeycomb pattern for the air dam and slim air slits at the corners of the sporty bumper.

In profile, it gets a stylish set of aerodynamically designed 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Skoda has also provided it with blacked-out ORVM housings and window beltline to add to its sporty nature. The lowered ride height also gives it a nice stance.

The rear is characterised by a boot lip spoiler (finished in black), wraparound LED tail lights, dual exhaust tips (one on each side) as well as the ‘Skoda’ and ‘Octavia’ badges done in a black shade. And still, if you weren’t convinced that it is indeed the spicier version of the sedan, there are a few ‘RS’ monikers all around the body to help you identify it better.

Cabin Highlights

Skoda has given it an all-black cabin theme with red accents on the dashboard and seats to blend with its sporty nature. It has sporty bucket leatherette seats with contrasting red stitching and the ‘RS’ moniker below the headrest. There is a 3-spoke steering wheel with ‘RS’ branding as well.

What About Features?

The 2025 Octavia RS will pack plenty of bells and whistles even in its India-spec guise. These include a triple-zone climate control, a 10-inch full-digital driver’s display, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, powered front seats with massage functionality, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

In terms of safety tech, Skoda has fitted it with 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Option

Skoda will be offering the new Octavia RS in a single petrol powertrain only. Here are its detailed specifications:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain FWD^ Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

^FWD - Front-wheel drive

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). Its deliveries will begin from November 6, 2025. The performance-oriented sedan will be a sportier alternative to the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). Its deliveries will begin from November 6, 2025. The performance-oriented sedan will be a sportier alternative to the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.