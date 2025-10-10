You Can No Longer Buy the Skoda Octavia RS, As All 100 Units Have Been Sold Out!

With 100 units allocated for India, the Octavia RS was nothing less than a collector’s item and it is now sold out

Skoda India has confirmed that all 100 units of the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS have been sold out, just days after pre-bookings opened on October 6. The performance sedan will be launched in India on October 17, marking the return of one of Skoda’s iconic nameplates. It will be brought to our shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and deliveries are set to begin on November 6.

Here’s what you really missed out:

A Looker Design

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS looks every bit the sporty sedan enthusiasts have been waiting for. It retains familiar Skoda styling cues like the butterfly grille, dual-pod Matrix LED headlights, V-shaped LED DRLs, and sleek wraparound LED tail lamps.

What sets the RS apart are its distinctive ‘RS’ badges, aggressively styled bumpers, and aerodynamically designed 18-inch alloy wheels. Plus, the blacked-out elements on the outside dials up the aggression a couple of notches. Clearly, it’s a design that looks clean and sporty at the same time.

The Octavia RS got some really 5 striking colours in its palette, starting with the Mamba Green that went out of stock first, followed by the Velvet Red, Race Blue, Magic Black and Candy White. You can take a closer look at its colours here.

Sporty And Premium Interior

Inside, the new Octavia RS has an all-black cabin accented by red stitching and trim elements. The flat-bottom, three-spoke steering wheel with ‘SKODA’ lettering, sport seats, and metallic pedals boasts its performance-focused identity. It also offers a spacious rear seat and a 600-litre boot, which makes it a practical performance sedan.

The 2025 Octavia RS comes with a long list of features, including a 13-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, triple-zone automatic climate control, heated and powered front seats with massaging function, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a 12-speaker Canton audio system.

When it comes to safety, the Octavia RS gets multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera and a set of level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Enthusiast Friendly Performance

Here’s what the Octavia RS is really meant to be known for. It packs in a turbo petrol engine under its hood and the specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DCT Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 kmph

The Octavia RS also gets some performance upgrades under its skin. It will make your drives more exciting with stiffer suspension rings, better brakes and a faster steering response. Alongside, there is an electronic lock front differential that sends more power to the wheel with better grip, helping the car accelerate quicker out of the corners.

Expected Price & Rivals

We expect the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS to carry a price tag of around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes up directly against its performance hatch rival, the Volkswagen Golf GTI and can be considered as a sporty alternative to rivals like Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe, and Audi A4.