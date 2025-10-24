2025 Hyundai Venue Teased For The First Time Ahead Of November Launch

The teaser shows the fascia of the second-gen Venue which gets a quad-LED projector headlight setup along with a connected LED DRL strip forming a C-shape-like pattern

The Venue is set to get a full generation update six years after its introduction in India.

Teaser confirms the rectangular-ish grille with chrome inserts and a radar for ADAS in the bumper.

Likely to offer a choice of different cabin themes; will have a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel and climate control panel.

Dual 12.3-inch displays and Level-2 ADAS confirmed; other features could include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera.

Could be offered with a set of petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

With barely a few days left for launch, the 2025 Hyundai Venue has now been teased for the first time in India. The short teaser video comes shortly after the second-generation SUV was captured on camera fully undisguised in its India-spec avatar. It will be the first generation update for Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV, which was introduced in our market back in 2019.

What Does The Teaser Show?

The teaser video gives us a proper look at the fascia of the new Venue that sports a split-lighting setup. You can observe the chrome inserts in the rectangular-ish grille unlike the all-black finish spotted on the international-spec model earlier. It also reveals the quad-LED projector headlights along with the connected LED DRL strip that runs down to the bumper to form a C-shape-like pattern.

On a closer inspection, you will also be able to notice a chunky silver-finished skid plate in the bumper (same as the overseas model) that houses a radar, which is for both the Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) functions.

Other Design Details

As seen from the previously spotted test mules and leaked images, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will also come with roof rails, muscular wheel arch cladding, and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. Hyundai will also offer it with a connected LED tail light setup with 3-piece internal lighting elements, the ‘Venue’ moniker on the tailgate, and a chunky silver skid plate at the back. The C-pillar features a contrasting silver insert, which is similar to what we see on the bigger Hyundai Creta SUV.

Cabin And Features

While Hyundai India is yet to share the details and/or images of the new Venue’s interior, we do believe that the carmaker will offer it with a couple of cabin theme choices as prevalent on some other Hyundai cars in India. Some of the cabin highlights from previous spy shots include a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel, a new climate control panel, and sleek central AC vents.

Hyundai has already confirmed that the new Venue will be equipped with dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for instrumentation), which is even larger than the Creta’s 10.25-inch screens for the same purposes. Other expected amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a power-adjustable co-driver seat, wireless phone charger, and multi-colour ambient lighting. Many of these features are a first for the nameplate and will make it a more premium offering over the current-spec Venue.

Aside from the Level-2 ADAS, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is also expected to get six airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, front parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

What About Its Engine Options?

Hyundai is likely to provide the sub-4m SUV with the same set of petrol and diesel engine choices from the current model. The expected technical specifications of the same are as follows:

Specification 2025 Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT^ (expected)

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Korean carmaker is also expected to offer the new-gen Venue with the Kia Sonet’s 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the diesel unit to widen the powertrain choices for customers.

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to take on the likes of the Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and sub-4m crossovers such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.