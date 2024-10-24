2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 24, 2024 11:39 AM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

Apart from more powerful engine options, the Tata Nexon also offers more premium features over the Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite recently got its much-needed midlife update that brought with it subtle design changes and an updated set of features for the SUV. The Magnite, being a subcompact SUV, fends off segment stalwarts such as the Tata Nexon, which is a more premium offering. Here’s how the updated Magnite compares to the Nexon in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

2024 Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Difference Length 3994 mm 3995 mm - 1 mm Width 1758 mm 1804 mm - 46 mm Height 1572 mm 1620 mm - 48 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2498 mm + 2 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm 208 mm - 3mm Boot Space 336 litres 382 litres - 46 litres

While both SUVs are nearly equal in terms of length, the Nexon is wider and taller than the Magnite by 46 and 48 mm, respectively.

Both the Magnite and Nexon are also close in terms of wheelbase, with the former taking the lead by a small margin.

That said, it’s the Nexon that offers slightly extra ground clearance and 46 litres of additional boot area compared to the Magnite.

Powertrains

Specifications 2024 Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG 1.5-litre diesel Power 72 PS 100 PS 120 PS 100 PS 115 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT) 170 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Nissan only offers the Magnite either with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The Nexon, on other hand, gets a choice of turbo-petrol, turbo-petrol CNG, and diesel engines.

Comparing the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs, the Nexon is 20 PS more powerful and also offers a higher torque output of up to 18 Nm.

The Magnite turbo is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. On other hand, the Nexon turbo-petrol comes in four transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT.

The Magnite’s naturally aspirated petrol version comes with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

In the diesel guise, the Nexon is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.

The Nexon also comes with an optional turbo-petrol CNG powertrain, which is at par with the Magnite’s turbo-petrol power output.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

16-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Welcome and goodbye animations with DRLs and tail lights

Sequential turn indicators

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

16-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

4-colour ambient lighting

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Dua-tone cabin theme (based on variant)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo Comfort & Convenience 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove box

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

PM2.5 air filter

Auto-dimming IRVM 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC

Rear AC vents

Cooled glove box

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Push-button start/stop

Height adjustable driver and co-driver seat

Cruise control

Panoramic sunroof

Paddle shifter (automatic)

Multi-drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker JBL sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard)

360-degree camera

Traction control system

Hill start assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rear parking sensors

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (standard)

360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

Hill hold assist

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Rain sensing wiper

Front and rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Though both Magnite and Nexon are feature loaded, it’s the Tata Nexon which looks more premium thanks to its premium lighting elements.

The Nexon comes equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a 9-speaker sound system. In contrast, the Magnite has a smaller 8-inch screen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display, along with a 6-speaker sound system.

Over the Magnite, the Nexon offers premium features like ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. The Tata SUV, however, misses out on ambient lighting that is present in the Magnite.

In terms of safety, both get 6 airbags (as standard) along with a 360-degree camera setup. The 360-degree camera on the Nexon also has blind view monitoring feature. The Tata SUV also comes with electronic stability control (ESC) which is not offered with the Magnite.

Price Range

2024 Nissan Magnite Tata Nexon Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory) Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The starting price of the Nissan Magnite is Rs 2 lakh lower than that of the Tata Nexon. Also, the Nexon tops at Rs 15.50 lakh, which is Rs 4 lakh higher than the price of the top-spec Magnite.

Final Takeaway

The Nissan Magnite offers better value for money compared to the Nexon as it includes all the necessary and a few nice-to-have features at a lower price. Thanks to its recent update, it now looks more premium than its predecessor. The Nissan Magnite is limited to naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. However, it’s important to note that the Magnite’s turbo-petrol variant provides good drivability and doesn’t feel underpowered, unlike its naturally aspirated petrol version.

However, the Tata Nexon, owing to its higher price range not only offers more desirable features, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats, but additionally also gets CNG and diesel engine options, along with a wide range of transmission options.

If you want a more premium-looking subcompact SUV with a long features list and powerful engine options, you should consider the Tata Nexon. However, if you are on a tight budget but seeking a subcompact SUV with all necessary features, the Magnite makes for a worthy pick.

So which of the two sub-4m SUVs would you pick and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

