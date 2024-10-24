2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared
Apart from more powerful engine options, the Tata Nexon also offers more premium features over the Nissan Magnite
The Nissan Magnite recently got its much-needed midlife update that brought with it subtle design changes and an updated set of features for the SUV. The Magnite, being a subcompact SUV, fends off segment stalwarts such as the Tata Nexon, which is a more premium offering. Here’s how the updated Magnite compares to the Nexon in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
2024 Nissan Magnite
|
Tata Nexon
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3994 mm
|
3995 mm
|
- 1 mm
|
Width
|
1758 mm
|
1804 mm
|
- 46 mm
|
Height
|
1572 mm
|
1620 mm
|
- 48 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2500 mm
|
2498 mm
|
+ 2 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
205 mm
|
208 mm
|
- 3mm
|
Boot Space
|
336 litres
|
382 litres
|
- 46 litres
-
While both SUVs are nearly equal in terms of length, the Nexon is wider and taller than the Magnite by 46 and 48 mm, respectively.
-
Both the Magnite and Nexon are also close in terms of wheelbase, with the former taking the lead by a small margin.
-
That said, it’s the Nexon that offers slightly extra ground clearance and 46 litres of additional boot area compared to the Magnite.
Powertrains
|
Specifications
|
2024 Nissan Magnite
|
Tata Nexon
|
Engine
|
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
72 PS
|
100 PS
|
120 PS
|
100 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
96 Nm
|
160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT)
|
170 Nm
|
170 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT, CVT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
-
Nissan only offers the Magnite either with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The Nexon, on other hand, gets a choice of turbo-petrol, turbo-petrol CNG, and diesel engines.
-
Comparing the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs, the Nexon is 20 PS more powerful and also offers a higher torque output of up to 18 Nm.
-
The Magnite turbo is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. On other hand, the Nexon turbo-petrol comes in four transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT.
-
The Magnite’s naturally aspirated petrol version comes with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.
-
In the diesel guise, the Nexon is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.
-
The Nexon also comes with an optional turbo-petrol CNG powertrain, which is at par with the Magnite’s turbo-petrol power output.
Also Check Out: Here Are 6 Things The 2024 Nissan Magnite Offers Over The Hyundai Exter
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Nissan Magnite
|
Tata Nexon
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Though both Magnite and Nexon are feature loaded, it’s the Tata Nexon which looks more premium thanks to its premium lighting elements.
-
The Nexon comes equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a 9-speaker sound system. In contrast, the Magnite has a smaller 8-inch screen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display, along with a 6-speaker sound system.
-
Over the Magnite, the Nexon offers premium features like ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. The Tata SUV, however, misses out on ambient lighting that is present in the Magnite.
-
In terms of safety, both get 6 airbags (as standard) along with a 360-degree camera setup. The 360-degree camera on the Nexon also has blind view monitoring feature. The Tata SUV also comes with electronic stability control (ESC) which is not offered with the Magnite.
Price Range
|
2024 Nissan Magnite
|
Tata Nexon
|
Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
The starting price of the Nissan Magnite is Rs 2 lakh lower than that of the Tata Nexon. Also, the Nexon tops at Rs 15.50 lakh, which is Rs 4 lakh higher than the price of the top-spec Magnite.
Final Takeaway
The Nissan Magnite offers better value for money compared to the Nexon as it includes all the necessary and a few nice-to-have features at a lower price. Thanks to its recent update, it now looks more premium than its predecessor. The Nissan Magnite is limited to naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. However, it’s important to note that the Magnite’s turbo-petrol variant provides good drivability and doesn’t feel underpowered, unlike its naturally aspirated petrol version.
However, the Tata Nexon, owing to its higher price range not only offers more desirable features, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats, but additionally also gets CNG and diesel engine options, along with a wide range of transmission options.
If you want a more premium-looking subcompact SUV with a long features list and powerful engine options, you should consider the Tata Nexon. However, if you are on a tight budget but seeking a subcompact SUV with all necessary features, the Magnite makes for a worthy pick.
So which of the two sub-4m SUVs would you pick and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
