2024 Nissan Magnite vs Tata Nexon: Specifications Compared

Modified On Oct 24, 2024 11:39 AM By Shreyash for Nissan Magnite

Apart from more powerful engine options, the Tata Nexon also offers more premium features over the Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite recently got its much-needed midlife update that brought with it subtle design changes and an updated set of features for the SUV. The Magnite, being a subcompact SUV, fends off segment stalwarts such as the Tata Nexon, which is a more premium offering. Here’s how the updated Magnite compares to the Nexon in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

 

2024 Nissan Magnite

Tata Nexon

Difference

Length

3994 mm

3995 mm

- 1 mm

Width

1758 mm

1804 mm

- 46 mm

Height

1572 mm

1620 mm

- 48 mm

Wheelbase

2500 mm

2498 mm

+ 2 mm

Ground Clearance 

205 mm

208 mm

- 3mm

Boot Space

336 litres

382 litres

- 46 litres

Nissan Magnite side

  • While both SUVs are nearly equal in terms of length, the Nexon is wider and taller than the Magnite by 46 and 48 mm, respectively.

  • Both the Magnite and Nexon are also close in terms of wheelbase, with the former taking the lead by a small margin.

  • That said, it’s the Nexon that offers slightly extra ground clearance and 46 litres of additional boot area compared to the Magnite.

Powertrains

Specifications

2024 Nissan Magnite

Tata Nexon

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.2-litre turbo-petrol CNG

1.5-litre diesel

Power

72 PS

100 PS

120 PS

100 PS

115 PS

Torque

96 Nm

160 Nm (MT)/ 152Nm (CVT)

170 Nm

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

  • Nissan only offers the Magnite either with a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The Nexon, on other hand, gets a choice of turbo-petrol, turbo-petrol CNG, and diesel engines.

  • Comparing the turbo-petrol variants of both SUVs, the Nexon is 20 PS more powerful and also offers a higher torque output of up to 18 Nm.

  • The Magnite turbo is available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. On other hand, the Nexon turbo-petrol comes in four transmission options: 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT.

  • The Magnite’s naturally aspirated petrol version comes with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

  • In the diesel guise, the Nexon is available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AMT.

  • The Nexon also comes with an optional turbo-petrol CNG powertrain, which is at par with the Magnite’s turbo-petrol power output.

Feature Highlights

Features

2024 Nissan Magnite

Tata Nexon

Exterior

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Welcome and goodbye animations with DRLs and tail lights

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone orange and black cabin theme

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • 4-colour ambient lighting

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • Dua-tone cabin theme (based on variant)

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • Front centre armrest with storage space

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders 

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo

Comfort & Convenience

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glove box

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Type-C USB chargers for front and second row

  • PM2.5 air filter

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cooled glove box

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height adjustable driver and co-driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Paddle shifter (automatic)

  • Multi-drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Traction control system

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain sensing wiper

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Electronic stability control

  • ABS with EBD

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Though both Magnite and Nexon are feature loaded, it’s the Tata Nexon which looks more premium thanks to its premium lighting elements.

  • The Nexon comes equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, and a 9-speaker sound system. In contrast, the Magnite has a smaller 8-inch screen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display, along with a 6-speaker sound system.

Nissan Magnite dashboard

  • Over the Magnite, the Nexon offers premium features like ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. The Tata SUV, however, misses out on ambient lighting that is present in the Magnite.

  • In terms of safety, both get 6 airbags (as standard) along with a 360-degree camera setup. The 360-degree camera on the Nexon also has blind view monitoring feature. The Tata SUV also comes with electronic stability control (ESC) which is not offered with the Magnite.

Price Range 

2024 Nissan Magnite

Tata Nexon

Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory)

Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The starting price of the Nissan Magnite is Rs 2 lakh lower than that of the Tata Nexon. Also, the Nexon tops at Rs 15.50 lakh, which is Rs 4 lakh higher than the price of the top-spec Magnite.

Final Takeaway

The Nissan Magnite offers better value for money compared to the Nexon as it includes all the necessary and a few nice-to-have features at a lower price. Thanks to its recent update, it now looks more premium than its predecessor. The Nissan Magnite is limited to naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. However, it’s important to note that the Magnite’s turbo-petrol variant provides good drivability and doesn’t feel underpowered, unlike its naturally aspirated petrol version.

However, the Tata Nexon, owing to its higher price range not only offers more desirable features, such as a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats,  but additionally also gets CNG and diesel engine options, along with a wide range of transmission options.

If you want a more premium-looking subcompact SUV with a long features list and powerful engine options, you should consider the Tata Nexon. However, if you are on a tight budget but seeking a subcompact SUV with all necessary features, the Magnite makes for a worthy pick.

So which of the two sub-4m SUVs would you pick and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

