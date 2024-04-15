Modified On Apr 15, 2024 12:27 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift 2024

The fourth-gen Swift comes with subtle design changes, updated cabin, and a new set of features

Gets a redesigned front and rear profile with new design elements.

The cabin gets a new dashboard and a lighter cabin theme.

New features can include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, and a wireless phone charger.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was unveiled last year in Japan and has since been launched in a few international markets. This version of the hatchback gets a refreshed exterior design, updated cabin, improved powertrain, and a host of new features. We now have a confirmed timeline for the arrival of the new-gen India-spec Swift: it is set to launch in the first half of May 2024. Before that, here is everything you need to know about the updated Maruti Swift.

New Design For New Swift?

The overall design of the 2024 Swift is more or less the same as the outgoing version but small changes have been made to the exterior for a modern touch. This includes an updated grille, sleeker bumpers, redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels, updated tail lights, and a sportier rear spoiler.

Also, in the new Swift, the rear door handles are mounted on the doors in the traditional way, whereas they are mounted on the C-pillars in the current version.

Changes have been made to the interior as well. The new Swift gets a lighter cabin theme with a new dashboard design, similar to other updated Maruti models in India like the Baleno and Fronx.

Features & Safety

The India-spec Swift will get most of the features of its international-spec version, many of which are also present on the Maruti Baleno. It could get the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, and cruise control.

In terms of safety, it can come with 6 airbags as standard along with features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and possibly a 360-degree camera. It could also get some advanced driver assistance systems like blindspot monitoring.

Powertrain

The new-gen Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes 82 PS and up to 112 Nm. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT in the international market. This engine also gets a mild-hybrid version as well as an AWD option, neither of which are to be offered in India.

The outgoing Swift in India offers a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 90 PS and 113 Nm, and is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to compete with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while also serving as an alternative to the Renault Triber. We expect the updated Maruti Dzire, the Swift-based sub-4m sedan, to be launched soon after.

