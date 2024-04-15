English | हिंदी

2024 Maruti Swift Launch Set For May 2024

Modified On Apr 15, 2024 12:27 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift 2024

  • 12.4K Views
  • Write a comment

The fourth-gen Swift comes with subtle design changes, updated cabin, and a new set of features

2024 Maruti Swift Launch In First Half Of May

  • Gets a redesigned front and rear profile with new design elements.

  • The cabin gets a new dashboard and a lighter cabin theme.

  • New features can include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, and a wireless phone charger.

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth-generation Maruti Swift was unveiled last year in Japan and has since been launched in a few international markets. This version of the hatchback gets a refreshed exterior design, updated cabin, improved powertrain, and a host of new features. We now have a confirmed timeline for the arrival of the new-gen India-spec Swift: it is set to launch in the first half of May 2024. Before that, here is everything you need to know about the updated Maruti Swift.

New Design For New Swift?

UK-spec Suzuki Swift

The overall design of the 2024 Swift is more or less the same as the outgoing version but small changes have been made to the exterior for a modern touch. This includes an updated grille, sleeker bumpers, redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels, updated tail lights, and a sportier rear spoiler.

UK-spec Suzuki Swift rear

Also, in the new Swift, the rear door handles are mounted on the doors in the traditional way, whereas they are mounted on the C-pillars in the current version.

UK-spec Suzuki Swift cabin

Changes have been made to the interior as well. The new Swift gets a lighter cabin theme with a new dashboard design, similar to other updated Maruti models in India like the Baleno and Fronx.

Features & Safety

2024 Maruti Swift Touchscreen

The India-spec Swift will get most of the features of its international-spec version, many of which are also present on the Maruti Baleno. It could get the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone charger, and cruise control.

Also Read: 5 Features 2024 Maruti Swift Could Get From Maruti Fronx

In terms of safety, it can come with 6 airbags as standard along with features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and possibly a 360-degree camera. It could also get some advanced driver assistance systems like blindspot monitoring.

Powertrain

2024 Maruti Swift

The new-gen Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which makes 82 PS and up to 112 Nm. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT in the international market. This engine also gets a mild-hybrid version as well as an AWD option, neither of which are to be offered in India.

Also Read: Toyota Taisor vs Maruti Fronx: Prices Compared

The outgoing Swift in India offers a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 90 PS and 113 Nm, and is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. 

Expected Price & Rivals

2024 Maruti Swift

The 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to compete with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while also serving as an alternative to the Renault Triber. We expect the updated Maruti Dzire, the Swift-based sub-4m sedan, to be launched soon after.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift 2024

Read Full News

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
2024 Maruti Swift Launch Set For May 2024
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience