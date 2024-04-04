Published On Apr 04, 2024 03:35 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Taisor

The 2024 Maruti Swift will share some of the technology and safety features with its crossover SUV sibling, the Fronx

The new-generation Maruti Swift is set to be launched in India in the first half of 2024, featuring an updated design, new engine, and an all new cabin. The 2024 Swift will also boast a new set of features, many of which will be shared with its larger sibling, the Maruti Fronx. Here are 5 things the 2024 Swift could get from the Fronx.

Bigger 9-inch Touchscreen

The new-generation Swift will be offered with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Maruti Fronx, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. This same 9-inch touchscreen unit is also available in the Maruti Baleno and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Wireless Charging

One more feature that the 2024 Swift could share with the Fronx is wireless smartphone charging. This feature eliminates cable dangling around the centre console area, which might even come in the way of changing gears.

Heads Up Display

Maruti could also provide the new-gen Maruti Swift with a heads-up display (HUD), which projects information such as current speed, clock, RPM, and instant fuel economy onto a small glass piece that is positioned higher than the instrument cluster and does not require the driver to look away from the road. This feature is not only offered with the Maruti Fronx but also with the Maruti Baleno and Maruti Grand Vitara.

360-Degree camera

Since the 2024 Maruti Swift is likely to receive a larger 9-inch touchscreen unit from the Fronx, it is expected to come with the crossover SUV’s 360-degree camera as well. This is a useful feature that aids in manoeuvring the car through tight parking spaces or even in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

6 Airbags

For improved safety, the 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to come with up to six airbags, as offered with the Maruti Fronx. While not currently standard safety equipment in the Fronx, to comply with the upcoming mandate for six airbags, the 2024 Swift could incorporate this feature as standard.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to be launched in India soon, at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen Swift will continue to rival the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and it will also be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Ignis hatchbacks.

