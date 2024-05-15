English | हिंदी

New Maruti Swift vs Maruti Baleno: Specifications Compared

Modified On May 15, 2024 06:46 PM

The upgrades to the 2024 Swift have also made it more expensive than before, but how does it compare to the bigger Maruti Baleno?

Maruti Swift vs Baleno

Maruti recently launched the fourth-generation Swift, with significant updates inside and out at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh with the top variant listed for Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The upgrades and increased prices bring the Swift even closer to its bigger sibling, the Maruti Baleno premium hatchback. Let’s go through all the details that you need to consider before deciding between the two options:

Dimensions 

2024 Maruti Swift

Maruti Baleno

Length

3860 mm

3990 mm

Width

1735 mm

1745 mm

Height

1520 mm

1500 mm

Wheelbase

2450 mm

2520 mm

Boot Space

265 litres

318 litres

maruti baleno

  • Since the Baleno sits a segment above the Swift, it is no surprise that it is bigger by almost every measure.

  • The Baleno is 130 mm longer and 10 mm wider than Swift, and offers 53 litrers more boot space.

2024 Maruti Swift side

  • Thanks to its relatively more upright design, the Swift stands 20 mm taller than the Baleno, despite it getting bigger alloy wheels (15-inchers for the Swift and 16s for the Baleno).

Powertrain Options 

Specifications

2024 Maruti Swift

Maruti Baleno

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol

1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol

Power

82 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Claimed Fuel Economy

25.75 km/l (AMT) & 

24.80 km/l (MT)

22.94 km/l (AMT),

22.35 km/l (MT) &

30.61 km/kg (CNG)

2024 Maruti Swift 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine

  • The new-generation Swift comes equipped with the new Z12E engine, while the Baleno still offers the renowned K Series engine. 

  • However, the new engine in the Swift is down one cylinder with 8 PS and 1 Nm fewer than the same capacity petrol engine in the Baleno.

  • As of the current date, Baleno provides the option for CNG as well, whereas Swift is launched with only a petrol unit. We might expect a CNG option in the Swift soon.

Feature Highlights 

Features

2024 Maruti Swift

Maruti Baleno

Exterior

LED Projector Headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front LED Fog Lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Roof Antenna

LED Projector Headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front LED Fog Lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof Antenna

Interiors

All black dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Footwell lighting

60:40 split folding rear seats

Dual-tone dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Footwell lighting

60:40 split folding rear seats

Comfort and Convenience

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Wireless charger

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Type A front USB ports

Type A & Type C USB ports

Steering mounted controls

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

Day/Night IRVM

Cruise control

Automatic headlights with follow me home function

Push button engine start/stop

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Head Up Display

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Type A front USB ports

Type A & Type C USB ports

Steering mounted controls

Tilt and Telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

Auto dimming IRVM

Cruise control

Automatic headlights with follow me home function

Push button engine start/stop.

Infotainment

9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys sound system

9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys sound system

Safety

6 airbags (standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

360 view camera

Rear parking sensors

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

2024 Maruti Swift Dashboard

  • Both hatchbacks offer an almost similar list of features, but the Baleno still has some advantages over the new Swift, like the Baleno is equipped with 16-inch alloys, whereas Swift gets 15-inch alloy wheels. Baleno also gets a 360-degree camera which is absent in the new Swift.

maruti baleno

  • Common comforts between these two popular Maruti hatchbacks include the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment units, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear AC vents and LED lighting all around. It even offers the benefit of telescopic steering adjustment.

  • In comparison, the Swift has a couple of advantages as well like the wireless phone charger

  • Safety features also remain similar too, but the fourth-generation Swift gets an extra point for offering 6 airbags as standard, while the Baleno offers six airbags only in its top-spec trims (Zeta and Alpha).

Price Range

Price Range

2024 Maruti Swift

Maruti Baleno

Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory)

Rs 6.66 to Rs 9.88 lakh

The new-generation Maruti Swift here is more affordable than the Maruti Baleno in both entry-level and top-spec variants, but the gap between their prices is smaller than before.

Final Takeaway

Both Maruti hatchbacks come loaded with features, but the Baleno offers more spacious dimensions compared to the Swift. While the Baleno has some standout features like 16-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree view camera, and a heads- up display, Swift now includes the convenience of wireless charging and the benefit of 6 airbags as standard. 

The 2024 Swift introduces a new Z series engine which offers less performance than that of the Baleno, but also comes with six airbags as standard. However, these additional features and power come at a premium over the Swift. Additionally, the Baleno offers the option of CNG which is missing in Swift right now. 

