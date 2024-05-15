New Maruti Swift vs Maruti Baleno: Specifications Compared
Modified On May 15, 2024 06:46 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift
The upgrades to the 2024 Swift have also made it more expensive than before, but how does it compare to the bigger Maruti Baleno?
Maruti recently launched the fourth-generation Swift, with significant updates inside and out at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh with the top variant listed for Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The upgrades and increased prices bring the Swift even closer to its bigger sibling, the Maruti Baleno premium hatchback. Let’s go through all the details that you need to consider before deciding between the two options:
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Length
|
3860 mm
|
3990 mm
|
Width
|
1735 mm
|
1745 mm
|
Height
|
1520 mm
|
1500 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2450 mm
|
2520 mm
|
Boot Space
|
265 litres
|
318 litres
-
Since the Baleno sits a segment above the Swift, it is no surprise that it is bigger by almost every measure.
-
The Baleno is 130 mm longer and 10 mm wider than Swift, and offers 53 litrers more boot space.
-
Thanks to its relatively more upright design, the Swift stands 20 mm taller than the Baleno, despite it getting bigger alloy wheels (15-inchers for the Swift and 16s for the Baleno).
Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol
|
1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
90 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
113 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
Claimed Fuel Economy
|
25.75 km/l (AMT) &
24.80 km/l (MT)
|
22.94 km/l (AMT),
22.35 km/l (MT) &
30.61 km/kg (CNG)
-
The new-generation Swift comes equipped with the new Z12E engine, while the Baleno still offers the renowned K Series engine.
-
However, the new engine in the Swift is down one cylinder with 8 PS and 1 Nm fewer than the same capacity petrol engine in the Baleno.
-
As of the current date, Baleno provides the option for CNG as well, whereas Swift is launched with only a petrol unit. We might expect a CNG option in the Swift soon.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Exterior
|
LED Projector Headlamps
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Front LED Fog Lamps
15-inch alloy wheels
Roof Antenna
|
LED Projector Headlamps
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Front LED Fog Lamps
16-inch alloy wheels
Roof Antenna
|
Interiors
|
All black dashboard
Fabric seat upholstery
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Footwell lighting
60:40 split folding rear seats
|
Dual-tone dashboard
Fabric seat upholstery
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Footwell lighting
60:40 split folding rear seats
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Automatic AC
Rear AC vents
Wireless charger
Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs
Adjustable headrests for all seats
Type A front USB ports
Type A & Type C USB ports
Steering mounted controls
Tilt adjustable steering wheel
Height adjustable driver’s seat
Rear wiper washer
Rear defogger
Day/Night IRVM
Cruise control
Automatic headlights with follow me home function
Push button engine start/stop
|
Automatic AC
Rear AC vents
Head Up Display
Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs
Adjustable headrests for all seats
Type A front USB ports
Type A & Type C USB ports
Steering mounted controls
Tilt and Telescopic adjustable steering wheel
Height adjustable driver’s seat
Rear wiper washer
Rear defogger
Auto dimming IRVM
Cruise control
Automatic headlights with follow me home function
Push button engine start/stop.
|
Infotainment
|
9-inch touchscreen
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
6-speaker Arkamys sound system
|
9-inch touchscreen
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
6-speaker Arkamys sound system
|
Safety
|
6 airbags (standard)
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Hill hold assist
Rear parking camera
Rear parking sensors
3-point seat belts for all seats
Seat belt reminder for all seats
ABS with EBD
|
6 airbags
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Hill hold assist
360 view camera
Rear parking sensors
3-point seat belts for all seats
Seat belt reminder for all seats
ABS with EBD
- Both hatchbacks offer an almost similar list of features, but the Baleno still has some advantages over the new Swift, like the Baleno is equipped with 16-inch alloys, whereas Swift gets 15-inch alloy wheels. Baleno also gets a 360-degree camera which is absent in the new Swift.
-
Common comforts between these two popular Maruti hatchbacks include the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment units, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear AC vents and LED lighting all around. It even offers the benefit of telescopic steering adjustment.
-
In comparison, the Swift has a couple of advantages as well like the wireless phone charger
-
Safety features also remain similar too, but the fourth-generation Swift gets an extra point for offering 6 airbags as standard, while the Baleno offers six airbags only in its top-spec trims (Zeta and Alpha).
Price Range
|
Price Range
|
2024 Maruti Swift
|
Maruti Baleno
|
Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 6.66 to Rs 9.88 lakh
The new-generation Maruti Swift here is more affordable than the Maruti Baleno in both entry-level and top-spec variants, but the gap between their prices is smaller than before.
Final Takeaway
Both Maruti hatchbacks come loaded with features, but the Baleno offers more spacious dimensions compared to the Swift. While the Baleno has some standout features like 16-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree view camera, and a heads- up display, Swift now includes the convenience of wireless charging and the benefit of 6 airbags as standard.
The 2024 Swift introduces a new Z series engine which offers less performance than that of the Baleno, but also comes with six airbags as standard. However, these additional features and power come at a premium over the Swift. Additionally, the Baleno offers the option of CNG which is missing in Swift right now.
