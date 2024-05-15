Modified On May 15, 2024 06:46 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Swift

The upgrades to the 2024 Swift have also made it more expensive than before, but how does it compare to the bigger Maruti Baleno?

Maruti recently launched the fourth-generation Swift, with significant updates inside and out at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh with the top variant listed for Rs 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The upgrades and increased prices bring the Swift even closer to its bigger sibling, the Maruti Baleno premium hatchback. Let’s go through all the details that you need to consider before deciding between the two options:

Dimensions

Dimensions 2024 Maruti Swift Maruti Baleno Length 3860 mm 3990 mm Width 1735 mm 1745 mm Height 1520 mm 1500 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2520 mm Boot Space 265 litres 318 litres

Since the Baleno sits a segment above the Swift, it is no surprise that it is bigger by almost every measure.

The Baleno is 130 mm longer and 10 mm wider than Swift, and offers 53 litrers more boot space.

Thanks to its relatively more upright design, the Swift stands 20 mm taller than the Baleno, despite it getting bigger alloy wheels (15-inchers for the Swift and 16s for the Baleno).

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2024 Maruti Swift Maruti Baleno Engine 1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol 1.2-litre 4-cyl petrol Power 82 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Economy 25.75 km/l (AMT) & 24.80 km/l (MT) 22.94 km/l (AMT), 22.35 km/l (MT) & 30.61 km/kg (CNG)

The new-generation Swift comes equipped with the new Z12E engine, while the Baleno still offers the renowned K Series engine.

However, the new engine in the Swift is down one cylinder with 8 PS and 1 Nm fewer than the same capacity petrol engine in the Baleno.

As of the current date, Baleno provides the option for CNG as well, whereas Swift is launched with only a petrol unit. We might expect a CNG option in the Swift soon.

Feature Highlights

Features 2024 Maruti Swift Maruti Baleno Exterior LED Projector Headlamps LED DRLs LED tail lights Front LED Fog Lamps 15-inch alloy wheels Roof Antenna LED Projector Headlamps LED DRLs LED tail lights Front LED Fog Lamps 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Antenna Interiors All black dashboard Fabric seat upholstery Leather wrapped steering wheel Footwell lighting 60:40 split folding rear seats Dual-tone dashboard Fabric seat upholstery Leather wrapped steering wheel Footwell lighting 60:40 split folding rear seats Comfort and Convenience Automatic AC Rear AC vents Wireless charger Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs Adjustable headrests for all seats Type A front USB ports Type A & Type C USB ports Steering mounted controls Tilt adjustable steering wheel Height adjustable driver’s seat Rear wiper washer Rear defogger Day/Night IRVM Cruise control Automatic headlights with follow me home function Push button engine start/stop Automatic AC Rear AC vents Head Up Display Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs Adjustable headrests for all seats Type A front USB ports Type A & Type C USB ports Steering mounted controls Tilt and Telescopic adjustable steering wheel Height adjustable driver’s seat Rear wiper washer Rear defogger Auto dimming IRVM Cruise control Automatic headlights with follow me home function Push button engine start/stop. Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 6-speaker Arkamys sound system 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 6-speaker Arkamys sound system Safety 6 airbags (standard) Electronic stability control (ESC) Hill hold assist Rear parking camera Rear parking sensors 3-point seat belts for all seats Seat belt reminder for all seats ABS with EBD 6 airbags Electronic stability control (ESC) Hill hold assist 360 view camera Rear parking sensors 3-point seat belts for all seats Seat belt reminder for all seats ABS with EBD

Both hatchbacks offer an almost similar list of features, but the Baleno still has some advantages over the new Swift, like the Baleno is equipped with 16-inch alloys, whereas Swift gets 15-inch alloy wheels. Baleno also gets a 360-degree camera which is absent in the new Swift.

Common comforts between these two popular Maruti hatchbacks include the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment units, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear AC vents and LED lighting all around. It even offers the benefit of telescopic steering adjustment.

In comparison, the Swift has a couple of advantages as well like the wireless phone charger

Safety features also remain similar too, but the fourth-generation Swift gets an extra point for offering 6 airbags as standard, while the Baleno offers six airbags only in its top-spec trims (Zeta and Alpha).

Price Range

Price Range 2024 Maruti Swift Maruti Baleno Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.65 lakh (introductory) Rs 6.66 to Rs 9.88 lakh

The new-generation Maruti Swift here is more affordable than the Maruti Baleno in both entry-level and top-spec variants, but the gap between their prices is smaller than before.

Final Takeaway

Both Maruti hatchbacks come loaded with features, but the Baleno offers more spacious dimensions compared to the Swift. While the Baleno has some standout features like 16-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree view camera, and a heads- up display, Swift now includes the convenience of wireless charging and the benefit of 6 airbags as standard.

The 2024 Swift introduces a new Z series engine which offers less performance than that of the Baleno, but also comes with six airbags as standard. However, these additional features and power come at a premium over the Swift. Additionally, the Baleno offers the option of CNG which is missing in Swift right now.

