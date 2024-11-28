2024 Honda Amaze Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of Its December 2 Launch

The new spy shots reveal that the 2024 Amaze will borrow a lot of design elements from the Honda City and Elevate and also the international-spec Accord

A few design sketches of the 2024 Honda Amaze were revealed by the carmaker which hinted that the upcoming Amaze can borrow some design elements from the Honda City and Elevate. Now, the new Amaze has been spied fully undisguised before its official launch on December 4. These spy images show the exterior as well as the interior design of this new-generation Amaze. Let us take a detailed look at everything we can spot in these images:

What Can Be Seen?

The new Amaze will look very similar to other Honda cars. The spy shots reveal the new Amaze will get dual-barrel LED projector headlights with LED DRL strips that seem to take inspiration from the international-spec Honda Accord. There is a chrome bar that spans the length of the bonnet, like that in the Honda City.

A honeycomb-mesh grille design can also be seen in these spy shots which is similar to the City sedan. However, the Amaze’s grille looks bigger than the City’s. The lower bumper has borrowed some elements from the Honda Elevate, but the fog lamp housing is similar to the City sedan.

The split-style tail lights are very similar to the Honda City with the only difference being three vertical strips of lighting elements added on the tail lights. The bumper design is also inspired by the City.

Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone black and beige theme similar to the current-spec model. The dashboard is divided into three segments, the upper portion carrying the free-standing touchscreen, likely to be an 8-inch touchscreen from the City. Below this is a pattered element that is similar to the one seen on the Honda Accord. This element flows through the AC vents of the sedan. Underneath it is a beige-coloured trim which is highlighted by a silver accent.

The gear knob looks similar to the outgoing model while the steering wheel has been borrowed from the City and Elevate. The seats, although not fully visible, can be seen with beige upholstery. The inside door handles are silver in colour.

Expected Features And Powertrain

The 2024 Honda Amaze can come with a wireless phone charger, auto AC, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags, and a rearview camera. The previously shown interior design sketch also revealed that the sub-4m sedan can get some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which will be a first-in-segment provision.

The Amaze is expected to retain its 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/110 Nm) with 5-speed manual and CVT options.

2024 Honda Amaze: Expected Price and Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Dzire in the sub-4m sedan segment.

