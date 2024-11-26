New Honda Amaze Offline Bookings Open At Some Dealerships
Modified On Nov 26, 2024 11:08 AM By Dipan for Honda Amaze 2025
The 2024 Honda Amaze will be introduced on December 4 with prices expected to start from Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
The third-generation Amaze will be introduced on December 4 in India.
Honda has already revealed some design sketches of the car.
It shows a Honda City-inspired design with sleek twin-pod headlights and wraparound tail lights.
Dashboard layout is similar to the Accord, with blue lighting and a free-standing touchscreen.
Expected features include a big touchscreen, a single-pane sunroof and some ADAS features.
Can continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same gearbox options.
After its rival, the Maruti Dzire, recently debuted in its fourth-generation avatar, the Honda Amaze is also gearing up for a generation change slated to be launched on December 4 in India. While detailed information on this subcompact sedan is awaited, we have received confirmation that some dealerships across India have already started accepting offline bookings. Let us now take a brief look at everything we know about the upcoming Amaze:
2024 Honda Amaze: An Overview
The 2024 Honda Amaze’s teaser sketches reveal a fresh design inspired by the Honda City and international-spec Accord. It may feature a chrome bar connecting twin-pod LED headlamps, a rectangular grille, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and sleek LED tail lights.
Inside, the cabin is expected to be similar to the City and Elevate, with a black and beige theme, a 3-spoke steering wheel, a free-standing touchscreen, and a patterned dashboard trim like the Accord.
Features on offer include a wireless phone charger, auto AC, a single-pane sunroof, six airbags, and a rearview camera. The interior design sketch also reveals that the sub-4m sedan can get some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which will be a first-in-segment provision.
The Amaze is expected to retain its 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/110 Nm) with 5-speed manual and CVT options.
2024 Honda Amaze: Expected Price and Rivals
The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Dzire in the sub-4m sedan segment.
