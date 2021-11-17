Top 5 Upcoming Maruti CNG Cars

Modified On Nov 17, 2021 06:10 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

Currently, Maruti has five CNG cars on offer out of its 14 car-lineup

In a recent interview, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales and marketing, MSIL, confirmed that they are working on more CNG models. While we already knew that, the recent report gives more insight on the possible models. As per the official, the exact model names getting CNG and their launch timelines are yet to be decided. However, these are the models that could be offered with CNG in the near future:

Maruti Swift

As per the report, many customers are demanding the Swift CNG. Its arch rival, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, offers one and is quite popular as well. The Swift is one of the best selling cars of India and adding the green fuel option will definitely help increase its sales more. The CNG option should be offered with the 90PS 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, though in a lower state of tune.

Maruti Dzire

The subcompact sedan will share its CNG powertrain with the Swift, as it gets the same 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine. Even here, Hyundai has an advantage, as the Aura is offered with CNG. Meanwhile, even Tata and Honda are also planning for the same with the Tigor and Amaze.

Maruti Baleno

The Baleno could be the first car in its segment to offer CNG. Again, similar to the Swift, the Baleno is one of the best selling cars of India. Since the Dzire, Swift, and Baleno share the 90PS 1.2-litre petrol mill, it shouldn’t be difficult for the premium hatch to offer CNG.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

As per the report, many buyers are even showing interest in the Vitara Brezza CNG. The subcompact SUV, again, will be the first in its segment to offer one. Plus, it shares its 104PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Ertiga, the latter already offering CNG. For reference, the MPV’s CNG variants offer 92PS and 122Nm, with a claimed fuel economy of 26.08km/kg.

Maruti Ciaz

This should be a nice addition to the lineup. While many buyers want to go for higher-priced cars, they are let down by the rising fuel prices. Since it shares its engine with the Ertiga, Maruti shouldn’t face any difficulties in offering the MPV’s CNG-powered engine on the Ciaz. Do note that Skoda was planning for the Rapid CNG as we spied some test mules, but as per the company’s statement, there was no such plan.

Generally, a CNG option is offered on the base-spec or the mid-spec variants, as seen in the current models. So, it should be a similar situation with the models mentioned above as well. The alternative fuel-compatible variants, however, demand a premium of between Rs 70,000 and Rs 90,000 over their corresponding petrol variants.

Meanwhile, Maruti is soon going to launch the Celerio CNG, which technically would be its sixth upcoming model with the green fuel. The new-gen hatchback has just been launched, priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

