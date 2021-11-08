Published On Nov 08, 2021 01:34 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The Baleno will get a complete makeover both inside and out, along with new features in the cabin

The front profile of the 2022 has been spied revealing its new grille, headlamp design, and revised DRLs.

Further cosmetic changes will include new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lights.

Could also get new LED headlamps, DRLs, revised bumpers, and a redesigned grille.

Other features include a larger touchscreen infotainment, a revised instrument cluster, and the Swift’s flat-bottom steering wheel.

Expected to retain its engine options.

The upcoming 2022 Maruti Baleno has been spied yet again. The new spy shots reveal a revised and larger front grille, new headlamps and DRLs, a revised front bumper, and redesigned alloy wheels.

The upcoming Baleno’s cabin has been spied multiple times already. It will get a larger standing touchscreen system, new climate control unit and toggle switches, the Swift’s flat-bottom steering wheel, and a revised instrument cluster. The dashboard will get a fresh layered design with additional features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The engine and powertrain options, however, are expected to remain the same. The hatch is powered by an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed MT and CVT. It also gets a 90PS 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech paired with a 5-speed manual only.

We expect the 2022 Baleno to demand a premium over the current-gen model, which ranges from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Maruti Baleno rivals the Toyota Glanza , Volkswagen Polo , Honda Jazz , Hyundai i20 , and Tata Altroz .

