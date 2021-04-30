2021 Kia Seltos And Sonet Start Reaching Dealerships; Unofficial Bookings Open

Published On Apr 30, 2021 02:01 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

The updated Seltos will come with a clutchless manual iMT gearbox while the Sonet will see the addition of paddle shifters

Bookings for the updated Seltos and Sonet are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Expected to launch in the first week of May.

Seltos to see a variant rejig and get a 6-speed iMT gearbox and paddle shifters.

Sonet to get paddle shifters and new HTX automatic variants.

Both SUVs expected to see a marginal price hike.

Kia is set to launch the updated Seltos and Sonet by the first week of May 2021. The updated units have now started reaching dealerships ahead of the launch while unofficial pre-bookings are underway for a fully refundable token amount of Rs 25,000.

Those who have already booked the Sonet HTK+ DCT or AT have the choice of upgrading to the upcoming HTX automatic variants by paying an additional amount.

The updated Seltos will get a new 6-speed iMT gearbox, paddle shifters, remote engine start/stop (for a few manual variants), new Kia voice command controls, and some feature shuffling between the variants. A new Gravity Edition variant will also be launched soon.

As for the Kia Sonet, it will get paddle shifters, more electronic safety features (for the HTX and HTX+ variants), and additional voice command controls. The mid-spec HTX trim will gain the option of automatic transmissions, which were earlier limited to the HTK+ variant. Head here for details of all the changes.

While the Sonet will continue with the same engine and transmission options, the Seltos will see a new gearbox option with the same engines.

The Sonet currently retails from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 13.19 lakh, while the Seltos is priced from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Both SUVs will come with a higher price tag that’s likely to vary across variants.

The Kia Sonet competes with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Mahindra XUV300 , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Ford EcoSport , Nissan Magnite , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon , and Renault Kiger . The Seltos rivals the Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun .

