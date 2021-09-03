2021 Force Gurkha Spied In More Exciting Colour Than The Mahindra Thar

Published On Sep 03, 2021 08:00 AM By Sonny for Force Gurkha

The new Gurkha is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

New Gurkha has been spied in a bright orange exterior, a shade not offered with the Thar.

It was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in a metallic copperish orange paint finish.

It retains its Mercedes G-Class inspired styling even with the revised exterior.

Force is likely to offer a revamped interior with the new Gurkha to make it less of a compromise over a regular city car.

It will get a BS6 compliant version of the same 2.6-litre diesel as before with 4x4 as standard.

The wait for the new-gen Force Gurkha with a BS6 powertrain continues till its launch in September, but it has been spied once more. It was spotted without any camouflage and in a bright orange paint which is more exciting than any of the shades offered with its target rival, the Mahindra Thar.

The Gurkha spied seemed to feature a flat orange unlike the metallic copper-ish orange paint seen on the model showcased at Auto Expo 2020. It has also been spied in a shade similar to forest green as well as a bright red. Meanwhile, the Thar’s only bright colour is red and the other colours are rather subdued but all have a clear metallic finish.







Also read: Mahindra Needs To Offer The Thar In More Exciting Colours

Force has made various changes to the Gurkha’s exterior like the fixed rear windows, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and smoothed-over edges. It still looks a lot like the Mercedes G-Class off-roader. The changes to the interior are expected to be more thorough with an all-black theme and an infotainment system. Its feature list will now include the bare minimum of modern safety features like ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and dual front airbags.

The new Gurkha will get a BS6-compliant version of the previous model’s 2.6-litre diesel making 90PS/260Nm paired to a 5-speed manual. A 4x4 drivetrain with mechanically locking differentials are expected to be offered as standard. It could get a more powerful 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine option too later.

The 2021 Force Gurkha will attract a premium over the older model that was priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will resume its rivalry with the Mahindra Thar once launched.

Image Source

Read More on : Thar on road price