Coronavirus Update: Volkswagen’s Contribution To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Under its campaign, VW will contribute Rs 10,000 for every car delivered to the PM CARES fund

All healthcare professionals included under this initiative with benefits till June 30.

Multiple benefits including free car services and redemption vouchers being offered.

Its employees are being trained virtually on the importance of hygiene practices and sanitisation.

VW is also providing financial and infrastructural support to its dealer-partners in light of the current crisis.

Volkswagen, which had earlier offered monetary and relief benefits along with the extension of warranty deadlines to its customers, has announced its newest initiative that is aimed at acknowledging the efforts and work of the real heroes involved in combating the COVID-19 outbreak. It has stated that it will contribute Rs 10,000 to the PM CARES fund for every car delivered under this campaign. This initiative includes healthcare professionals with benefits applicable till June 30.

Volkswagen has also announced free car services which include vehicle protection plans, additional benefits on purchasing a new car, redeemable vouchers, and cash benefits on purchasing extended warranty and service package for a period of up to two years. The free vehicle protection plan includes a 10-point check-up, AC disinfectant, and Germkleen treatment and AC pollen filter (carbon activated).

Its employees are being trained virtually on the implementation of hygiene practices, sanitisation, safe distancing, and usage of masks and sanitisers while serving customers once the lockdown is done with.

Considering the impact caused due to coronavirus, Volkswagen is also offering financial and infrastructural support to its dealer-partners to help them overcome the current business scenario. It is also evaluating the possibilities of further improving its remote service offerings (Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Units) to its customers.