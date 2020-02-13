2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift: Variant-wise Features Revealed

Modified On Feb 13, 2020 03:51 PM By Saransh for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020

The facelifted SUV is only available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Launch confirmed for 15 February 2019

Bookings are already underway.

Will be offered in four variants: LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+

Offered with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT

Prices expected to range from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the facelifted Vitara Brezza on February 15. And with the launch just days away, the carmaker has already revealed details of the upcoming sub-4m SUV. So let’s take a look.

Engine: While the pre-facelift Brezza was a diesel-only offering, the facelifted SUV will only be available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. only.

Engine 1.5-litre Power 105PS Torque 138Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT Fuel Economy 17.03kmpl/18.76kmpl

The new petrol engine makes 15PS more than the older 1.3-litre diesel unit but is down on torque by 62Nm.

The fuel economy has also gone down by upto 7.27kmpl.

With the diesel engine, it used to offer with an AMT (automated manual transmission). The updated petrol-powered model gets a conventional torque converter automatic gearbox.

Maruti has also introduced the mild hybrid system on the Brezza petrol, but it is limited to the automatic variants.

Colour Options:

Metallic Sizzling Red (new)

Autumn Orange

Granite Grey

Pearl Arctic White

Premium Silver

Torque Blue (new)

Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof (new)

Metallic Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof (new)

Torque Blue with Midnight Black roof (new).

Now, let’s take a look at the variant-wise feature list.

Standard safety features:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat anchors

High-speed alert system

Maruti Vitara Brezza LXI MT

Features:

Exterior: Halogen projector headlamps with LED guide lights, 16-inch steel wheels, high mounted rear stop lamp, LED tail lamps, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs, turn indicators on ORVMs and body-coloured bumpers.

Convenience: Manual day/night IRVM, front and rear power windows, manual AC, central locking with keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs and tilt-adjustable steering.

Infotainment: 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and FM.

Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI MT/AT

Features (over LXI):

Safety: Hill Hold (AT only).

Exterior: LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, black roof rails and wheel covers.

Interior: Door armrest with fabric, glove box, and footwell illumination,

Convenience: Electrically foldable ORVMs, rear defogger, steering-mounted controls, push-button start, rear seat headrest, and auto AC.

​​​​​​Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI MT/AT

Features (over VXI):

Exterior: Gunmetal grey roof rails and black alloy wheels.

Convenience: Rear washer and wiper, height-adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split rear seats, cruise control and rear centre armrest with cup holder.

Infotainment: 7-inch SmartPlay Studio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ MT/AT

Features (over ZXI):

Exterior: LED fog lamps, diamond-cut alloys and dual-tone colours (optional).

Interior: Leather steering wheel.

Convenience: Auto-dimming IRVM, reverse parking camera, sliding front armrest with cup holders, height-adjustable driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps and auto-folding ORVMs.

Pre-launch bookings for the facelifted Vitara Brezza are already underway. Once launched, the updated SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 11 lakh. It will continue to rival likes of the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Mahindra XUV300, and Tata Nexon.

