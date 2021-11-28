11 Cars In India With Ventilated Front Seats Under Rs 20 Lakh

Published On Nov 28, 2021 12:30 PM By Rohit for Skoda Slavia

Soaring temperatures across swathes of India mean it's time for your next car to feature ventilated front seats, and thankfully, multiple mass-market models have democratised this feature

We have seen several high-end features trickle down from premium to affordable mass-market cars in recent years, starting with large touchscreens to digital instrument clusters. Another essential element that has become increasingly popular among buyers and in the equipment list of cars is ventilated front seats.

Given the tropical climate of India, it is sure to be one of the most wanted amenities in your car in the coming years.

If you are looking for a car with this feature but don't want to exceed a Rs 20 lakh budget, here are your options:

Kia Sonet

Kia's sub-4m SUV is the only model in its segment to get front seat ventilation.

The feature is limited to the range-topping GT Line trim.

The Sonet's GT Line trim is priced from Rs 12 to Rs 14 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

This feature is available in the top-spec SX (O) trim of the standard Verna and the Verna Turbo.

Hyundai retails the sedan's SX(O) variants from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

Just like the Skoda Kushaq, the Volkswagen Taigun also comes with ventilated front seats.

However, this feature is limited to the Dynamic Line's range-topping Topline trim; it isn't available in the Performance Line.

Volkswagen has priced the Topline variants between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

Skoda Slavia

Another compact sedan on the list, the Slavia, will also get ventilated front seats.

We aren't sure which variants will get this feature. But if we were to go by the Kushaq's variants, the Slavia's range-topping Style trim should get it.

The relevant variants are expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

Skoda Kushaq

The Kushaq's top-of-the-line Style is the only trim to come with this feature.

Skoda retails the Kushaq's Style variants between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 18 lakh.

Kia Seltos

Ventilated front seats are available in the diesel-powered HTX+ variant (in the HT Line) and all variants under the GT Line.

Kia retails the GT Line trim of the Seltos from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

Hyundai Creta

The Creta has had this feature right from the first-gen model.

The second-gen Creta offers ventilated front seats, but only on the top-spec SX (O) trim.

Hyundai has priced the Creta SX (O) between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 18 lakh.

MG Hector

The MG Hector got a minor refresh in 2021, which saw some new features, including front seat ventilation.

However, it is limited to the top-spec Sharp trim.

MG has priced the relevant variants from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

MG Hector Plus

Another three-row SUV that gets ventilated front seats is the MG Hector Plus.

Surprisingly, only the top-spec 6-seater Sharp trim gets this feature (and not the 7-seater variants).

MG has priced the 6-seater Hector Plus Sharp between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai has equipped the top-spec Signature trim of the Alcazar with this feature.

The three-row SUV’s Signature variants are priced from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 21 lakh.

It recently got the option of seven seats in the Signature (O) AT variants.

Tata Safari

In September 2021, Tata introduced a limited-run Gold Edition of the Safari with some cosmetic upgrades and equipment additions, including front seat ventilation.

The Safari Gold Edition is the only model in the list that offers a choice of teaming the second-row seats with this feature (a first in its segment).

Tata has priced the Safari Gold Edition from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 23 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom