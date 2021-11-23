Top-spec Hyundai Alcazar Automatic Now Available As A 7-Seater

Published On Nov 23, 2021 04:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

While the Signature (O) AT is now available as 6- and 7-seaters, the dual-tone versions of the said trim continue as 6-seaters only

The Signature (O) AT is now available as 6- and 7-seaters in both petrol and diesel lineups.

The newly launched 7-seater variants cost Rs 15,000 less than their corresponding 6-seater versions.

No changes to the mechanicals.

Hyundai retails the SUV from Rs 16.3 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Until now, the Hyundai Alcazar’s range-topping Signature trim with the automatic transmission was available only as a 6-seater. However, the carmaker has now launched the 7-seater version of the said trim, providing it with petrol and diesel engines. Here’s how they are priced compared to their 6-seater counterparts:

Signature (O) 6-seater Petrol AT Signature (O) 7-seater Petrol AT Signature (O) 6-seater Diesel AT Signature (O) 7-seater Diesel AT Rs 19.85 lakh Rs 19.70 lakh (-Rs 15,000) Rs 20 lakh Rs 19.85 lakh (-Rs 15,000)

As seen in the table above, the newly launched 7-seater variants of the Signature automatic are Rs 15,000 more affordable than their 6-seater counterparts. On the other hand, the Signature (O) AT dual-tone variants continue to be available as 6-seaters only.

Here’s the SUV’s variant-wise seating:

Variant Seating Configuration Petrol Diesel Prestige MT 7-seater 6- and 7-seater Prestige (O) AT -- 7-seater Platinum MT 7-seater 7-seater Platinum (O) AT 6- and 7-seater 6- and 7-seater Signature MT (including DT) 6-seater 6-seater Signature (O) AT 6- and 7-seater (new) 6- and 7-seater (new) Signature (O) AT Dual-tone 6-seater 6-seater

The 6-seater variants get captain seats in the second row with a central armrest and a wireless phone charger. For reference, the 7-seater variants don’t get a wireless charger. Other notable features of Hyundai’s three-row SUV include auto climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof. Taking care of passenger safety are up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Hyundai Alcazar gets two engines: 2-litre petrol (159PS/191Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm). Both get the option of a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The automatic variants also come with three drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) and as many traction modes (snow, sand, and mud).

The Alcazar is priced between Rs 16.3 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh. It competes with the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and the upcoming Kia KY SUV (which could be called ‘Carens’).

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

