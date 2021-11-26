Skoda Slavia Reimagined As An RS Edition Sports Sedan

Published On Nov 26, 2021 03:41 PM By CarDekho for Skoda Slavia

With sporty, lowered suspension and giant 5-spoke alloys, this is the Slavia we wish Skoda would build someday

Once the Skoda Slavia launches in 2022 , it will go up against compact family sedans such as the Honda City and Hyundai Verna. But with its higher-output 1.5-litre TSI engine, it has the makings of a true enthusiast car. The artist from SRK Designs has digitally rendered a 2022 Skoda Slavia RS Edition, a lower, sportier concept sedan. Watch the video for the full transformation:

At the front, there are subtle modifications inspired by the fourth-generation Octavia vRS. Apart from the blacked-out grille with the typical vRS badge -- the angular fog lamp housings and gaping air dam below the bumper are all stock. The brilliant 5-spoke alloy wheels are similar to the Euro-spec Octavia RS, shod with low-profile tyres. That squat stance comes from lowering springs, just perfect for a sporty compact sedan, if not for our road conditions. The Slavia RS concept also features subtle touches such as black-coloured side skirts, wing mirrors, window beltline, roof, and front bumper lip spoiler.

Pictured: Skoda Slavia's cabin

Inside, a Skoda-built Slavia RS could feature an all-black interior colour scheme including sporty seats like its older sibling. Alternatively, Skoda (or you, future Slavia owner) might consider upholstering a sportier Slavia with the premium Alcantara seat covers that we saw in the Rapid Matte Edition sedan.

The stock Skoda Slavia is powered by a choice of two engines: 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. Both petrol engines are turbocharged, and the 1-litre TSI can even be tuned for more power. But the 1.5 TSI makes 150PS/250Nm from the factory (more power than all its segment rivals including the City and Verna), so even with a 30 percent bump in power, it could become as quick as more expensive sedans. These engines are already globally supported with aftermarket parts, tuning software, and expertise.

You can get the Slavia’s 1.5 TSI engine with a 6-speed manual, and if you need the convenience and a slick-shifting automatic, a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The 1-litre TSI engine comes with a more conventional 6-speed torque converter automatic, but driving enthusiasts can opt for the standard 6-speed manual gearbox.

This Skoda Slavia RS edition concept would make for a striking and desirable sports sedan, and we hope that Skoda builds it someday. But even if it doesn’t, the Slavia has the right combination of tunable powertrains and strong mechanicals to become a petrolhead’s canvas. Once it hits the market, it’s only a matter of time before we see real-life adaptations of SRK Design’s concept sedan.