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    2026 Volvo EX90 Launched At Rs 1.26 Crore: Flagship eSUV Delivers Up To 625 km Range!

    Volvo India’s EV lineup just received a new flagship!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Oct 12, 2026 13:34 IST
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    Published OnOct 12, 2026 13:22 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 12, 2026 13:34 IST
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    Volvo EX90

    It’s been some time since Volvo revealed the EX90 in India, and now the carmaker has finally introduced the eSUV in India at a price of Rs 1.26 Crore (ex-showroom). Combining the traditional swedish elegance that has always defined Volvo, with excellent performance levels and a plethora of tech, it aims to offer an alternative to established players in the full sized SUV segment with a different approach to luxury. Here's a look at all the details of the eSUV:

    A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

    Price & Variants

    Model

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Volvo EX90 Ultra

    Rs 1.26 Crore

    • The Volvo EX90 is available in a single fully-loaded Ultra variant, priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom).

    • Bookings are open via authorised Volvo dealerships, with test drives beginning next month onwards, and deliveries starting from January 2027.
    • Customers who book their cars before the end of this year will also receive complimentary benefits such as an 11kW AC fast charger, a 3-year service package and an assured buyback scheme.

    Design

    • Rather than sheer opulence, the EX90 takes a more simplistic approach and delivers on its luxurious design with a minimalistic language.

    • Up front, there is a blanked-off grille with the signature Volvo logo, ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED headlamps that are enclosed within the LED DRLs and a sculpted bumper with a gloss black surround for the lower air dam.

    Volvo EX90

    • In profile, you will find some resemblance with the XC90, with its squared-off silhouette, although you do have flush-fit door handles and 21-inch alloy wheels to set it apart.

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    • The rear-end looks sleek with a pair of ‘C-shaped’ connected LED taillamps, brake lights on D-pillars, a roof spoiler and thick gloss black cladding on the bumper for a classy feel.

    Volvo EX90

    Dimensions:

    Length: 5037 mm, Width: 1964 mm, Height: 1744 mm, Wheelbase: 2985 mm

    Colour Options

    Volvo is offering the EX90 with a choice of six monotone shades:

    • Denim Blue
    • Sand Dune
    • Mulberry Red
    • Crystal White
    • Onyx Black
    • Vapour Grey

    Of the lot, we think the Denim Blue hue brings out the best of the SUV's design with a bold and look that complements its sleek persona.

    Interior

    • Inside, the minimal design theme continues, and the highlight of the interior is the massive central touchscreen that controls almost everything from the infotainment to the climate controls and even ORVM adjustment.

    Volvo EX90

    • Material quality feels rich with leather seat upholstery and aluminium and wooden inserts all over the cabin.

    • You also have a three-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster as notable elements.

    Volvo EX90

    • For India, Volvo is offering the EX90 in a 6-seater layout, which means second row passengers get captain seats with individual armrests and slide and recline functions.

    Volvo EX90

    Boot Space

    According to Volvo, the EX90 offers 324 litres of boot space with all three rows up, which can be expanded to 690 litres with the third row folded down. You also get a 46-litre ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet.

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    Features & Safety

    • Feature highlights of the EX90 include a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-built Google, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, 9-inch digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, power-adjustable front and rear seats, heated, massaging and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, panoramic photochromic glass roof and multiple wireless phone chargers.

    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90

    • Safety is taken care of with 9 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, auto parking assist, hill hold assist (HHA), an electric parking brake with auto hold (EPB), front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. 

    • The EX90 also has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

    Powertrain Options

    Battery Pack

    106 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    2

    Claimed Range (WLTP)

    625 km

    Power

    462 PS

    Torque

    670 Nm

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    5.5 seconds

    Drivetrain

    AWD

    AWD- All-wheel drive

    • While the EX90 gets a choice of two battery packs abroad, Volvo is offering only the larger 106 kWh battery pack in India that delivers a claimed range of 625 km.

    Volvo EX90

    • It also gets 350 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 22 minutes.

    Rivals

    The Volvo EX90 goes up against the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Kia EV9 and the upcoming Range Rover Sport Electric as its primary rivals.

    CarDekho Says…

    As we've mentioned in our review of the SUV previously, the EX90 makes for a great case for luxury electric SUV buyers looking for a family-friendly option that ranks high on design, safety and equipment while also bringing a different approach to luxury than its rivals. Now that we have the pricing, we feel the SUV is a value-for-money option that does many things right. In that sense, we feel it does justice to its flagship positioning within the Volvo India lineup. It may also entice some buyers of the XC90 with its better performance levels and the refined nature of the EV powertrain as well.

    Volvo EX90

    What do you think of the new EX90? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Volvo EX90 Launched At Rs 1.26 Crore: Flagship eSUV Delivers Up To 625 km Range!
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