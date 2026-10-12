2026 Volvo EX90 Launched At Rs 1.26 Crore: Flagship eSUV Delivers Up To 625 km Range!

It’s been some time since Volvo revealed the EX90 in India, and now the carmaker has finally introduced the eSUV in India at a price of Rs 1.26 Crore (ex-showroom). Combining the traditional swedish elegance that has always defined Volvo, with excellent performance levels and a plethora of tech, it aims to offer an alternative to established players in the full sized SUV segment with a different approach to luxury. Here's a look at all the details of the eSUV:

Price & Variants

Model Price (ex-showroom) Volvo EX90 Ultra Rs 1.26 Crore

The Volvo EX90 is available in a single fully-loaded Ultra variant, priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom).

Bookings are open via authorised Volvo dealerships, with test drives beginning next month onwards, and deliveries starting from January 2027.

Customers who book their cars before the end of this year will also receive complimentary benefits such as an 11kW AC fast charger, a 3-year service package and an assured buyback scheme.

Design

Rather than sheer opulence, the EX90 takes a more simplistic approach and delivers on its luxurious design with a minimalistic language.

Up front, there is a blanked-off grille with the signature Volvo logo, ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED headlamps that are enclosed within the LED DRLs and a sculpted bumper with a gloss black surround for the lower air dam.

In profile, you will find some resemblance with the XC90, with its squared-off silhouette, although you do have flush-fit door handles and 21-inch alloy wheels to set it apart.

The rear-end looks sleek with a pair of ‘C-shaped’ connected LED taillamps, brake lights on D-pillars, a roof spoiler and thick gloss black cladding on the bumper for a classy feel.

Dimensions: Length: 5037 mm, Width: 1964 mm, Height: 1744 mm, Wheelbase: 2985 mm

Colour Options

Volvo is offering the EX90 with a choice of six monotone shades:

Denim Blue

Sand Dune

Mulberry Red

Crystal White

Onyx Black

Vapour Grey

Of the lot, we think the Denim Blue hue brings out the best of the SUV's design with a bold and look that complements its sleek persona.

Interior

Inside, the minimal design theme continues, and the highlight of the interior is the massive central touchscreen that controls almost everything from the infotainment to the climate controls and even ORVM adjustment.

Material quality feels rich with leather seat upholstery and aluminium and wooden inserts all over the cabin.

You also have a three-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster as notable elements.

For India, Volvo is offering the EX90 in a 6-seater layout, which means second row passengers get captain seats with individual armrests and slide and recline functions.

Boot Space

According to Volvo, the EX90 offers 324 litres of boot space with all three rows up, which can be expanded to 690 litres with the third row folded down. You also get a 46-litre ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet.

Features & Safety

Feature highlights of the EX90 include a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with in-built Google, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, 9-inch digital instrument cluster, four-zone climate control, power-adjustable front and rear seats, heated, massaging and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, panoramic photochromic glass roof and multiple wireless phone chargers.

Safety is taken care of with 9 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, auto parking assist, hill hold assist (HHA), an electric parking brake with auto hold (EPB), front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

The EX90 also has a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

Powertrain Options

Battery Pack 106 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 Claimed Range (WLTP) 625 km Power 462 PS Torque 670 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.5 seconds Drivetrain AWD

AWD- All-wheel drive

While the EX90 gets a choice of two battery packs abroad, Volvo is offering only the larger 106 kWh battery pack in India that delivers a claimed range of 625 km.

It also gets 350 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 22 minutes.

Rivals

The Volvo EX90 goes up against the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Kia EV9 and the upcoming Range Rover Sport Electric as its primary rivals.

CarDekho Says…

As we've mentioned in our review of the SUV previously, the EX90 makes for a great case for luxury electric SUV buyers looking for a family-friendly option that ranks high on design, safety and equipment while also bringing a different approach to luxury than its rivals. Now that we have the pricing, we feel the SUV is a value-for-money option that does many things right. In that sense, we feel it does justice to its flagship positioning within the Volvo India lineup. It may also entice some buyers of the XC90 with its better performance levels and the refined nature of the EV powertrain as well.

What do you think of the new EX90? Let us know in the comments below!