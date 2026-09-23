2026 Mahindra Thar OG Base Model Price Unchanged At Rs 10.32 Lakh: Here's What You Get In The AXT Variant!

As part of the consistent updates to its SUVs, Mahindra has given the Thar an update, with a new ‘OG’ suffix, added features, styling tweaks and a lot more changes underneath. The new Thar OG is available in a choice of three variants: AXT, LXT and ZXT, and in this story, we are taking a close look at the highlights of what its entry-level AXT trim offers:

Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Mahindra Thar OG AXT Rs 10.32 lakh

The base AXT variant of the Thar OG is available in a single diesel MT powertrain combination, and is priced at Rs 10.32 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Now let’s see what this money gets you:

Exterior

Starting off with the exterior, the AXT variant offers a basic package, but is ideal if you want to heavily personalise or modify the SUV. Here is what it offers in this department:

Halogen headlamps

Black bumpers

Wheel arch cladding

Updated five-slat grille with ‘Thar’ badging

16-inch steel wheels

‘Thar OG’ fender badging

Black ORVMs and door handles

Steel side steps

LED taillamps

Tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Interior

Moving on inside, luxuries are minimal, but it does offer a durable and robust feel and a lot of practicality:

Vinyl seat upholstery

Twin-pod instrument cluster

Monochrome multi-information display (MID)

Height-adjustable driver seat

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

50:50 split-folding rear seats

Rear AC vents

Second row side armrests with cupholders

Features & Safety

Coming to its comfort, convenience and safety features, there are only the basics being offered in the AXT trim. Although a lot of active safety tech has been kept standard, which is a good thing:

Power windows

Remote keyless entry

Manual AC

Rear USB Type-C charging port

Dual airbags

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Roll-over mitigation

Hill hold assist (HHA)

Hill descent control (HDC)

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Feature Miss: Considering Mahindra’s extensive focus on safety in its cars, we feel the Thar OG should’ve received 6 airbags as standard, which are currently reserved for the top-spec ZXT trim only. You can check out its entire variant-wise feature list here.

Powertrain Options

While the Thar OG retains the same three engine options as its predecessor, the base AXT trim is offered with only the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Here are its powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel Power 119 PS Torque 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT Drivetrain RWD

MT- Manual Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel drive

Notably, despite being a RWD-only trim, the AXT gets a brake-locking differential (BLD) as standard on the rear axle. This will be a useful feature in rough and muddy terrain, when things go south. For more details on the other powertrains, check out this story.

Rivals

The Mahindra Thar OG rivals the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha, while also being an alternative to larger off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Force Gurkha 5-door.

CarDekho Says…

Mahindra knows the Thar OG’s audience well, and the AXT trim clearly caters to a large chunk of buyers who want the ruggedness and iconic looks of the off-roader while not breaking the bank. It is also an ideal choice in the lineup for those personalising the SUV and making it their own, with its barebones feature list making it a ‘blank canvas’ of sorts. With that in mind, the AXT also offers the basic features considered essentials in today’s day and age, and we feel this could see a lot of demand.

Would you pick the AXT variant of the Thar OG? Let us know in the comments below!

All images are of top-spec ZXT variant for representation