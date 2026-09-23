2026 Mahindra Thar OG Base Model Price Unchanged At Rs 10.32 Lakh: Here's What You Get In The AXT Variant!
There’s only one feature we wish was available in the Thar OG as standard, and that isn’t
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As part of the consistent updates to its SUVs, Mahindra has given the Thar an update, with a new ‘OG’ suffix, added features, styling tweaks and a lot more changes underneath. The new Thar OG is available in a choice of three variants: AXT, LXT and ZXT, and in this story, we are taking a close look at the highlights of what its entry-level AXT trim offers:
Price
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Variant
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Price (ex-showroom)
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Mahindra Thar OG AXT
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Rs 10.32 lakh
The base AXT variant of the Thar OG is available in a single diesel MT powertrain combination, and is priced at Rs 10.32 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Now let’s see what this money gets you:
Exterior
Starting off with the exterior, the AXT variant offers a basic package, but is ideal if you want to heavily personalise or modify the SUV. Here is what it offers in this department:
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Halogen headlamps
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Black bumpers
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Wheel arch cladding
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Updated five-slat grille with ‘Thar’ badging
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16-inch steel wheels
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‘Thar OG’ fender badging
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Black ORVMs and door handles
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Steel side steps
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LED taillamps
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Tailgate-mounted spare wheel
Interior
Moving on inside, luxuries are minimal, but it does offer a durable and robust feel and a lot of practicality:
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Vinyl seat upholstery
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Twin-pod instrument cluster
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Monochrome multi-information display (MID)
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Height-adjustable driver seat
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Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
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50:50 split-folding rear seats
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Rear AC vents
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Second row side armrests with cupholders
Features & Safety
Coming to its comfort, convenience and safety features, there are only the basics being offered in the AXT trim. Although a lot of active safety tech has been kept standard, which is a good thing:
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Power windows
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Remote keyless entry
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Manual AC
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Rear USB Type-C charging port
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Dual airbags
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Electronic stability program (ESP)
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Roll-over mitigation
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Hill hold assist (HHA)
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Hill descent control (HDC)
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Rear parking sensors
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Rear defogger
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ISOFIX child seat anchors
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Feature Miss:
Considering Mahindra’s extensive focus on safety in its cars, we feel the Thar OG should’ve received 6 airbags as standard, which are currently reserved for the top-spec ZXT trim only. You can check out its entire variant-wise feature list here.
Powertrain Options
While the Thar OG retains the same three engine options as its predecessor, the base AXT trim is offered with only the 1.5-litre diesel engine. Here are its powertrain specifications:
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Engine
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1.5-litre diesel
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Power
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119 PS
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Torque
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300 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT
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Drivetrain
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RWD
MT- Manual Transmission, RWD- Rear-wheel drive
Notably, despite being a RWD-only trim, the AXT gets a brake-locking differential (BLD) as standard on the rear axle. This will be a useful feature in rough and muddy terrain, when things go south. For more details on the other powertrains, check out this story.
Rivals
The Mahindra Thar OG rivals the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha, while also being an alternative to larger off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and Force Gurkha 5-door.
CarDekho Says…
Mahindra knows the Thar OG’s audience well, and the AXT trim clearly caters to a large chunk of buyers who want the ruggedness and iconic looks of the off-roader while not breaking the bank. It is also an ideal choice in the lineup for those personalising the SUV and making it their own, with its barebones feature list making it a ‘blank canvas’ of sorts. With that in mind, the AXT also offers the basic features considered essentials in today’s day and age, and we feel this could see a lot of demand.
Would you pick the AXT variant of the Thar OG? Let us know in the comments below!
All images are of top-spec ZXT variant for representation