Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Records More Than 650 Expressions of Interest In Just 36 Hours! How Eager Are Indian Customers For This New Electric SUV?

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up to introduce another electric SUV in the Indian market, in the form of the GLC Electric. Ahead of its launch, Mercedes-Benz had opened the expression of interest (EOI) for the upcoming luxury SUV, and the luxury car maker has received a strong response from prospective buyers, indicating growing interest in the brand's electric offerings. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming premium electric SUV:

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Sees Strong Early Demand

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric has received more than 650 expressions of interest (EOIs) within just 36 hours of registrations opening on October 5. The company believes this strong pre-launch response could pave the way for the premium electric SUV to become one of its most successful launches in India. The GLC Electric is scheduled to make its India debut on November 4, with customer deliveries expected to begin soon after.

The GLC 400 4MATIC will be locally manufactured at Mercedes-Benz India's Chakan facility in Pune, making it the first locally produced SUV from the brand to be based on its next-generation electric platform.

About The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric gets a radical design compared to the conventional ICE-powered GLC, with a more futuristic approach to luxury SUV styling. The front is dominated by a large illuminated grille with a chrome surround, featuring an illuminated three-pointed star at the centre. It is flanked by sleek all-LED headlamps with eyebrow-like LED DRLs and lighting elements inspired by the brand's logo. Lower down, the bumper gets a slim air dam and triangular housings for the faux air vents.

In profile, the GLC Electric gets a sloping roofline, flush-fitting door handles, roof rails, and running boards. It rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels measuring up to 21 inches, which add to its road presence. The overall silhouette retains the familiar proportions of other Mercedes SUVs, while the smoother bodywork and aerodynamic design elements give it a more contemporary appearance.

At the rear, the GLC Electric gets a connected lighting setup that is likely to be its most polarising design element. The LED light bar stretches across the width of the tailgate and features two round lighting elements with the three-pointed star motif on either side. The bumper follows a sporty design, with a diffuser-like element adding to the SUV's distinctive rear styling.

Moving inside the cabin, the GLC Electric gets a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across almost the entire width of the dashboard. Other highlights include a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with touch-based controls, sleek central AC vents, aluminium inserts on the centre console and vents, and faux wood trim for a more traditional luxury feel. The electric SUV gets a five-seat layout and also features a large panoramic glass roof.

Speaking of features, the GLC Electric packs in a long list of equipment. As mentioned earlier, the electric SUV comes equipped with a massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which basically incorporates a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI, a 14-inch passenger entertainment system, and a 10.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other features include a 4D Burmester sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, an illuminated panoramic glass roof, multi-colour ambient lighting, an AI assistant, and dual wireless phone chargers.

In terms of safety, the global version of the GLC Electric offers Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, up to 11 airbags, electronic parking brake (EPB), remote parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and more.

Powertrains

Mercedes-Benz will be offering the electric SUV in India in a single GLC 400 4MATIC variant with a single battery pack option. It will support 330 kW DC fast-charging capabilities and will also come with rear-wheel steering turning up to 4.5 degrees, and adaptive air suspension. The technical specifications are given in the table below:

Variant GLC 400 Electric 4MATIC Battery Pack 94 kWh No. of Electric Motor(s) 2 Claimed Range (WLTP) 713 km Power 490 PS (combined) Torque 800 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 4.3 seconds Drivetrain AWD

AWD- all-wheel drive

Launch Date, Expected Price, And Rivals

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the GLC Electric will make its India debut on 4 November 2026, with customer deliveries starting mid-November onwards. Since the GLC Electric will be locally manufactured in India, we anticipate it to be priced in the range of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more about the SUV here.

The GLC Electric will sit below the EQS SUV in Mercedes-Benz’s lineup, and rival other electric SUVs like the Tesla Model Y and the upcoming BMW iX3.

CarDekho Says…

The response to the GLC Electric even before its launch shows that Mercedes-Benz could have another strong contender in its growing EV lineup in India. With local manufacturing planned and customer deliveries set to begin soon after its India debut, the electric SUV could help the carmaker attract more buyers looking to make the switch to luxury electric mobility. However, its pricing and overall package will play a key role in determining how well it fares against its rivals.

What do you think of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric? Let us know in the comments below!