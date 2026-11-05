Denza Z9 GT India Debut Confirmed; Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of November 13 Brand Launch

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Ahead of the launch of BYD’s luxury brand, Denza, their flagship Z9 GT has reached Indian dealerships, giving us a glimpse of what this car will look like. A week ago, there was a small teaser by Denza, which had already given us the confirmation of this model debuting in the Indian market.

Exterior

The front-end of the Denza Z9 GT carries a very BYD-esque design language. It features sleek swept-back LED headlights and the bumper has sharp cuts and creases. The hood slopes down in the front, giving it a very aggressive and mean look.

Comprising, the front profile of the Z9 GT is rather on the simpler side. It features chunky LED Matrix headlights with a sleekLED DRLs sitting just underneath it. Moving towards the side, the estate-like silhouette definitely sets the Z9 GT apart on the road. It carries a smooth character line along with sharp cuts and creases along with muscular haunches above the wheels. It also features 20-inch multi-spoke aluminum alloys that really compliments the Z9 GT’s low stance very well.

The rear profile of the Z9 GT, which also has been snapped here has a very distinctive backside, and looks one of a kind with its wide stance. It features a split roof mounted spoiler and in the middle of it sits a vertical brake stop lamp that mimics the one seen on Formula 1 cars. The Z9 GT also features elongated horizontal LED taillights, whereas the back bumper comes with a gloss black colored diffuser.

Interior

The interior of the Denza Z9 GT is quite easily the place to be! A dream place for any techie, the Z9 GT’s interior is packed with overloaded with more features than you can think of! With a three-screen digital display setup, its cabin carries a minimalist approach where the digital screens take up the majority of the space on the dashboard. Despite that, we can see a set of physical buttons for accessing important features.

With wood finishing on some panels of the dashboard, the Z9 GT comes with three interior color options, globally. A dual-tone Dark Chocolate with Perg Beige, Dark Chocolate with Red Velvet and a single tone Full Black.

The Z9 GT gets a simple yet sleek looking steering wheel, whilst a mixture of leatherette and suede on panels of the cabin and on the seats should give it a premium feel. It also features a multi-coloured ambient lighting with music rhythm on the door handles!

Features & Safety

The Denza Z9 GT is quite easily a match made in heaven for a tech enthusiast. It features a 13.2-inch digital driver’s display and a 13.2 inch touchscreen for the front passenger,a 17.3 inch central touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 20-speaker Devialet sound system, four-zone climate control, ventilated front and rear seats with massage function, powered front and rear seats, panoramic glass sunroof, dual wireless chargers with ventilation, NFC key and a dual temperature mini-fridge between the front seats.

In terms of safety features, once again the Denza Z9 GT ticks all the boxes. It features 9 airbags, Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Plus, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS), hill descent control (HDC), driver fatigue monitor, tyre pressure monitor system (TPMS), and 6 front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

Internationally, the Denza Z9 GT is available with both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and EV options. Here is a detailed description of its powertrain:

Denza Z9 GT Variant Z9 GT Hybrid Z9 GT Battery Type 2nd Generation BYD Blade Battery 2nd Generation BYD Blade Battery Battery Capacity 63.82 kWh 122.49 kWh Engine Capacity 2 Litre turbo-petrol engine N/A Power 776 PS 1,156 PS Torque 1,035 Nm 1,210 Nm Transmission E-CVT Single-Speed Automatic Range 805 kilometers (Combined) 701 kilometers (NEDC Claimed) Flash Charging (10% to 97%) 9 minutes 9 minutes 0-100 kmph 3.6 seconds 2.7 seconds Drivetrain AWD AWD

PHEV - Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle, NEDC - New European Driving Cycle

Although in the overseas markets, the Z9 GT is available with a plug-in hybrid, we expect the Indian debut to come with the flagship EV variant.

That’s not all, the electric version of the Denza Z9 GT also features a crab-walk mode, which helps in maneuvering through tight corners, a 360-degree compass turn mode where the rear electric motor spins the car in opposite direction, and rear-wheel steering.

The dimensions of the Denza Z9 GT are as follows:

Denza Z9 GT Dimensions Z9 GT Length Up to 5,195 mm Width 1,990 mm Height 1,490 mm Wheelbase 3,125 mm

Price & Rivals

Whilst no price indication has been given by Denza, the Z9 GT is expected to cost Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom).

The Denza Z9 GT will go up against the Porsche Taycan, BMW i7, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

CarDekho Says…

The Denza Z9 GT is shaping up to be a promising luxury car that ticks almost all boxes. It looks premium and expensive, an interior which definitely feels opulent and has all the features to pamper you. And if you’re someone who loves to drive, the carmaker is offering some serious performance on paper. What remains to be see is pricing, which we are expecting on November 13. Image Source: Kicstarv via Reddit