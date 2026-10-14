BS 7 Emission Norms To Be Rolled Out In April 2029 - What It Means For You And Important Questions Answered!

The Government of India is all set to roll out the draft for the new Bharat Stage VII (BS 7) emission norms in the next couple of days, reports suggest. BS 7 is set to come into effect from April 2029. Compared to the existing BS 6.2 norms, some important changes have been made for vehicles to emit less pollution and make our air more breathable.

In this article, we have done a deep dive into the information available about the upcoming BS 7 norms and we have broken down everything so you know how it is going to affect you. Let’s start with what has changed.

BS 7 - What’s New?

Measuring Smaller Pollutants: The size cut-off limit for most of the pollutants will remain unchanged in the BS 7 norms, however, particulate matter which were measured up till 23 nanometers will now be measured till 10 nanometers. This has been done because these are the small toxic pollutants which come out of the exhaust and are inhaled into the lungs which further damage the human body.

Non-exhaust Emissions: Up till BS 6.2, the pollutants were measured only from the exhaust gases. With the new BS 7 norms, small particles which are released into the air from tyre abrasion and brake pad dust will also be regulated in order to reduce the pollutants being released. This will result in manufacturers having to change the materials they use for tyres and brake pads, and offer the ones which will be compliant with BS 7 norms.

Beyond The Lab: With the BS 7 Emission norms, the Government is planning to do vehicle and emission testing in real-world conditions to improve the monitoring of pollutants. New sensors can also be added to cars which will keep track of the emission throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle.

Independent Tests: There are plans to let independent agencies conduct random tests on BS7 compliant vehicles once they are on the road, but it is still unclear how this exercise will be carried out.

Roll Out Plan

Just like BS 6, the rollout plan for BS 7 will also be done in multiple stages, specifically three different ones.

Phase 1 - April 2029: In phase one of BS 7 rollout, all the passenger cars which are being manufactured from April 2029 will have to be compliant with the new BS 7 emission norms.

Phase 2 - 2030: By 2030, these emission norms will be extended to small commercial vehicles which are used to transport goods across the country.

Phase 3 - April 2035: By the last phase, all trucks, buses, construction equipment, and other heavy duty vehicles must be made compliant with the upcoming BS 7 norms.

As of right now, there is no specific timeline for two wheelers. But it is expected to be communicated soon as they are the biggest contributors to vehicular pollution.

Advantages & Disadvantages

With the rollout of the new emission norms, there are some pros and cons which will be put on the customers and manufacturers.

Advantages

No Change In Fuel: Unlike BS 6, where the fuel quality had to be changed, which required oil refineries to spend billions, the BS 7 norms require no such changes. Do note that India skipped BS 5 altogether when transitioning from BS 4 to BS6.

Existing Owners Are Safe: People who currently own cars do not need to worry about their vehicles requiring any modifications or being phased out before their permitted lifespan.

Better Air Quality: The new norms aim to improve the air quality specifically by targeting smaller and non-exhaust gas pollutants.

Disadvantages

Price Hikes: Since manufacturers will have to spend money on making new parts to comply with the BS 7 norms, a portion of that cost will most likely be passed on to the customers who will buy BS 7 cars in the form of increased up front prices.

Big Impact On Trucks: The biggest hit of the BS 7 norms will be on heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks because they will have to cut down pollutants by up to 50 percent. So expect the prices of these vehicles to go up too as they will have to undergo some major changes.

FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about BS 7 emission norms:

1. When will the BS 7 emission norms come into effect?

The Indian government is planning to roll out BS 7 norms in three phases. First will be in April 2029 which will be applied to all passenger vehicles. The second one will come in 2030 and target small commercial vehicles, and the third one will be rolled out in 2035 which will apply to all heavy vehicles.

2. What will happen to my existing or new car?

Since the new norms apply to vehicles being manufactured from April 2029, no impact will happen to any car manufactured before then. The new norms will not reduce the lifespan of your current vehicle.

3. What is different in BS 7 compared to BS 6?

BS7 monitors toxic particles as small as 10 nanometers which are inhaled into the lungs, and it also considers non-exhaust pollutants such as tyre abrasion and brake pad dust. For reference, BS 6 monitored only exhaust gases and that too only up to 23 nanometers for particulates.

4. Will prices of cars go up with the new BS 7 norms?

Yes, since manufacturers will have to spend money on research and development to become compliant with the new norms, a part of that money will be transferred to customers in the form of higher upfront cost.

5. Will my existing or new car require a different fuel type to be compliant?

No, there have been no changes made to the fuel quality and composition, so you don’t have to worry about any change in that regard.

7. Should I Delay My New Car Purchase?

The simple answer is no. All the current cars are fully compatible and will have the typical lifespan of 10-years for diesel and 15-years for petrol (in Delhi). So if you’re having your eyes set on a favourite car, we would suggest you go ahead and buy it. Do note that the change of BS 7 doesn’t make it better than the car you’re looking for.

8. Will diesel cars be affected in any way?

As of right now, the upcoming norms do not state anything in particular about diesel vehicles, and all the changes required will be made to all ICE (internal combustion engine) models.

CarDekho Says…

With the new BS 7 emission norms coming, new car buyers will get cars which are greener and contribute less to the air pollution which we already have a lot in our country. The decision to monitor non-exhaust gas pollutants is also a smart one, and it will definitely help curb vehicular pollution.

However, for us to have these norms, and drive cars which are less harmful to the environment, new car buyers might have to pay extra as the cost of research and development done by manufacturers will mostly be passed on to us. Considering that there are no changes to the fuel, if you have plans to buy a new car right now, we would say do not wait and go right ahead with the purchase.

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