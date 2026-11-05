2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launch Date Confirmed: What To Expect

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

It was recently that the Toyota Innova Hycross (known as the Kijang Innova Zenix) was given a small refresh in the Indonesian market. The Japanese carmaker has now revealed that it will introduce the facelifted Innova Hycross in India on November 25. Here’s what we know about the updated MPV so far:

Minor Revisions On The Outside

The test mules of the facelifted Innova Hycross have been caught on camera quite a few times on our shores. Based on these sightings, it is likely that the MPV will have a larger grille along with a tweaked housing setup for the LED DRLs (which also double up as turn indicators on the current-spec model). Other revisions at the front could come in the form of tweaks to the housing of the fog lamps and the bumper.

Its profile is likely to have the least amount of differences over the outgoing model, with the only possible exception being the finish for the 10-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels. Other details such as the shark fin antenna, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and wheel arch cladding are expected to remain unchanged.

We are not expecting any major changes to the rear profile of the MPV either. Toyota could continue to equip it with the same set of wraparound LED tail lights connected by a sleek chrome strip, a roof spoiler, and a few badges for identification. There could, however, be a slightly tweaked bumper on offer with the update.

Expected Changes To Its Interior

Although there have not been any spy shots of the facelifted Innova Hycross’s interior as yet, we do expect Toyota to provide it with the new dual digital displays as seen on the recently updated Indonesia-spec version. Other small revisions could come in the form of updated upholstery all across the cabin and maybe a new cabin theme as well.

*Indonesian Innova Zenix For Reference

Expect it to continue with the same dashboard layout as the current-spec Innova Hycross, while also retaining the same 3-spoke steering wheel. We do believe Toyota will offer the facelifted MPV in both 7- and 8-seater configurations as well.

What About The Features On Offer?

As mentioned earlier, we would like to see the facelifted Toyota Innova Hycross get the same 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen infotainment unit and the other for instrumentation) as provided on the Indonesia-spec model recently. Apart from the screens, it is also likely to come with ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and a 9-speaker music system.

In terms of safety, expect Toyota to equip it with six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera setup, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Engine And Gearbox Options

One of the biggest upgrades expected with the facelifted Innova Hycross is the availability of a flex-fuel powertrain. That said, the naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol and hybrid setups of the current-spec model are likely to continue as well:

Specification Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol) Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) Engine 2-litre N/A petrol 2-litre strong-hybrid setup Power 175 PS 186 PS (combined) Torque 209 Nm 188 Nm (combined) Transmission CVT* e-CVT*

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, e-CVT - electronically controlled CVT

With its strong-hybrid setup, the Innova Hycross has a claimed mileage of 21.1 kmpl. Although the Innova Hycross is a front-wheel-drive (FWD) offering, the carmaker has kept the older Innova Crysta with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup on sale for buyers seeking a diesel unit.

Expected Prices And Rivals

The 2026 Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Maruti Invicto, while also serving as a more premium alternative to the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Rumion, Maruti Ertiga and XL6, and Toyota Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says…

After seeing plenty of test mules of the updated Innova Hycross, it is finally being readied for a launch in India. We do hope Toyota makes functional changes to the MPV, mainly to its creature comforts and implements a handful of design updates to keep it fresh for another few years. A big advantage, however, would be if Toyota could launch the flex-fuel version of the Innova Hycross with the latest mid-lifecycle update.

Innova Hycross or Crysta? Which one is your pick? Let us know in the comments!