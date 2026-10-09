2026 Renault Duster Hybrid Fuel Efficiency Revealed: Bookings Open!

Ahead of its launch later this month, Renault has revealed the fuel economy figures of the upcoming Duster Hybrid today, pegging the SUV as one of the most efficient strong-hybrid cars in the market. Alongside this announcement, the carmaker has also opened bookings for the SUV and revealed some key details about its powertrain. Here is all you need to know about the Renault Duster Hybrid:

Renault Duster Hybrid: Bookings Open

Starting from October 9, you will be able to book the Duster Hybrid via Renault’s authorised dealer network, or through its official website for an initial amount of Rs 21,000. The process for the same is similar as the standard Duster, and we have detailed it for you in this story.

While delivery timelines have not been officially confirmed, expect the first batch of Duster Hybrids to be on roads by early next month. Now let’s take a look at its powertrain details and fuel efficiency figures:

Fuel Efficiency And Powertrain Details

According to Renault, the new Duster Hybrid will feature a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a strong-hybrid setup consisting of a 1.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. This powertrain will deliver an ARAI claimed fuel efficiency figure of 29 kmpl, which is more than its strong-hybrid competitors from Maruti and Toyota. Here are the confirmed powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.8-litre petrol with strong-hybrid Battery Pack 1.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 Power 160 PS Torque TBA Transmission 8-speed DHT* Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 29 kmpl

TBA- To Be Announced, *DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (automatic)

Features & Safety

Feature-wise, the Duster Hybrid is expected to remain similar to the petrol-powered versions of the Duster that are on sale currently, which come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone chargers, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a powered tailgate.

Safety is a strong point for the SUV with a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, and equipment such as Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), 360-degree camera, hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors.

Launch Date And Expected Price

Renault will launch the new Duster Hybrid on October 17. It is expected to be priced between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Rivals

With its strong-hybrid powertrain, the Duster Hybrid has three direct rivals in the Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris and the Toyota Hyryder. Other competitors include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, Nissan Tekton, Tata Sierra, MG Astor and the upcoming Hyundai Bayon.

CarDekho Says…

Ever since its launch earlier this year, the Duster has once again found its niche amongst enthusiasts shopping in the compact SUV segment, looking for a balanced option that is also family-friendly and well-equipped. However, it did have a weakness when it came to the range of powertrain options, which this new hybrid powertrain will solve for. Now, we only wish Renault prices it well and make it an appealing option for efficiency-focused customers.

What do you think of the new Duster Hybrid? Let us know in the comments below!

All images of Renault Duster petrol used for representation