Here’s A Look At The Variant-wise Powertrain Choices On Offer With The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG

Following a few teaser images and videos, the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG has gone on sale. Not only does it come with some visual tweaks inside and out, but it also gets a few new features and stronger performance as well.

That said, Mahindra has carried forward the same powertrain options on the new Thar OG from the outgoing mode, albeit with a bump up in power. In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise powertrain options on offer:

Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise Powertrain Split

Variant 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel MT RWD MT 4WD AT RWD AT 4WD AT RWD MT 4WD AT 4WD AXT ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ LXT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ZXT ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Compared to the outgoing version, the Thar OG comes with a new top-spec variant called ZXT. This is available with all engine and transmission options.

For the first time ever, Mahindra is also offering a RWD setup with the larger 2.2-litre diesel engine option.

The base AXT variant can only be had with the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Powertrain Options

While the engine options remain unchanged compared to the older Thar, the Thar OG gets a significant power bump for the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion 1.5-litre diesel 2.2-litre diesel mHawk Power 162 PS 119 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 300 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Four-wheel drive/Rear-wheel drive

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^RWD - rear-wheel drive, 4WD - 4-wheel drive

Features And Safety

Mahindra has equipped the Thar OG with features such as a wireless phone charger, drive modes and push-button start. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual AC, a 6-speaker music system, cruise control, and power-adjustable ORVMs.

In terms of occupant protection, the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG adds six airbags (as standard), all-wheel disc brakes and front parking sensors. It also features electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), and a rear parking camera.

Price And Rivals

The new Mahindra Thar OG is priced in the range of Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). You can head to this story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

Its only direct rival is the Force Gurkha 3-door, while it also serves as a premium and bigger off-road alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

CarDekho Says…

As before, the Thar OG offers a versatile powertrain package with multiple choices for each kind of buyer out there, despite its niche positioning. And with the added performance that this update brings, there’s no question about the SUVs capabilities both on and off the road. Furthermore, the new RWD drivetrain with the 2.2-litre diesel option also unlocks a lot more exciting package, especially for buyers driving frequently on the highways as well as those who seek a more exciting option, but without wanting to pay extra for the 4WD option.

Which engine-gearbox combination would you choose on the Thar OG? Let us know in the comments below!