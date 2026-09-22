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    Here’s A Look At The Variant-wise Powertrain Choices On Offer With The 2026 Mahindra Thar OG

    The new Thar is available in 3 variants and comes with a total of 3 engine options

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Sep 22, 2026 22:38 IST
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    Published OnSep 22, 2026 20:14 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 22, 2026 22:38 IST
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    Mahindra Thar OG

    Following a few teaser images and videos, the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG has gone on sale. Not only does it come with some visual tweaks inside and out, but it also gets a few new features and stronger performance as well. 

    That said, Mahindra has carried forward the same powertrain options on the new Thar OG from the outgoing mode, albeit with a bump up in power. In this story, let’s check out the variant-wise powertrain options on offer:

    Mahindra Thar OG: Variant-wise Powertrain Split

    Variant

    1.5-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    MT RWD

    MT 4WD

    AT RWD

    AT 4WD

    AT RWD

    MT 4WD

    AT 4WD

    AXT

    ✅ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    LXT

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ZXT

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    • Compared to the outgoing version, the Thar OG comes with a new top-spec variant called ZXT. This is available with all engine and transmission options.

    • For the first time ever, Mahindra is also offering a RWD setup with the larger 2.2-litre diesel engine option.

    • The base AXT variant can only be had with the smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine.

    Powertrain Options

    While the engine options remain unchanged compared to the older Thar, the Thar OG gets a significant power bump for the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol mStallion

    1.5-litre diesel 

    2.2-litre diesel mHawk

    Power

    162 PS

    119 PS

    152 PS

    Torque

    330 Nm

    300 Nm

    330 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive/ Four-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    Four-wheel drive/Rear-wheel drive

    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    ^RWD - rear-wheel drive, 4WD - 4-wheel drive

    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG

    Features And Safety

    Mahindra has equipped the Thar OG with features such as a wireless phone charger, drive modes and push-button start. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual AC, a 6-speaker music system, cruise control, and power-adjustable ORVMs.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    In terms of occupant protection, the 2026 Mahindra Thar OG adds six airbags (as standard), all-wheel disc brakes and front parking sensors. It also features electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), and a rear parking camera.

    Price And Rivals

    The new Mahindra Thar OG  is priced in the range of Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). You can head to this story for the detailed variant-wise pricing. 

    Its only direct rival is the Force Gurkha 3-door, while it also serves as a premium and bigger off-road alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

    CarDekho Says…

    As before, the Thar OG offers a versatile powertrain package with multiple choices for each kind of buyer out there, despite its niche positioning. And with the added performance that this update brings, there’s no question about the SUVs capabilities both on and off the road. Furthermore, the new RWD drivetrain with the 2.2-litre diesel option also unlocks a lot more exciting package, especially for buyers driving frequently on the highways as well as those who seek a more exciting option, but without wanting to pay extra for the 4WD option.

    Mahindra Thar OG

    Which engine-gearbox combination would you choose on the Thar OG? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

    Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar 2025-2026

    1 comment
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    ashish kumar sharma
    Sep 22, 2026, 11:16:45 PM

    Why did you discontinued soft top thar in india market?

      Reply
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