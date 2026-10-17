Ferrari Luce Unveiled In India: First Ever Ferrari EV Makes 1000+ PS Power!

Ferrari has unveiled its first electric car, the Luce, in India. This one's a bit different from the usual supercars that the brand makes, and features a completely radical design language we have not seen on any cars of the legendary brand till now. It is also a four-seater and has some very electrifying performance figures! Here are all the details about the Luce:

Design

For the Luce, Ferrari joined hands with former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive for the design. The aim was to maximise aerodynamic efficiency so that the car can slip through the air with as much ease as possible. This is important because with an aerodynamic design, the motor will have to do less work to keep the car moving as the wind resistance will be lesser, and results in the unconventional coupe-ish sedan shape with curvy body panels. Up front, there is a curvy bonnet with a large air vent in the middle, and the fascia takes a minimalistic route too with slim LED headlamps and DRLs enclosed within a gloss black panel.

In profile, the Luce looks more like a sporty sedan than a true supercar, with four doors and a coupe-like sloping roofline. There’s also a gloss black insert on the front doors and you get a staggered wheel setup of 23-inch and 24-inch for the front and rear wheels respectively.

At the rear, it gets round LED taillamps to tie it in with other siblings, although it still gets an unconventional look like the front prioritising aerodynamics over style.

Interior

Inside too, a new theme emerges compared to the traditional Ferrari cockpit. The interior is lined with high-quality materials all around as you’d expect from the carmaker, but there is an interesting, almost retro-cool theme for the design elements. The dashboard has a massive aluminium insert running end to end, while the steering wheel features a slim three-spoke profile and silver finishes that hark back to classic cars from the brand.

You also have a large central touchscreen that can be tilted from the driver to the passenger side seamlessly and a sharp-looking digital instrument cluster mimicking analogue dials. Rear seat occupants are treated lavishly too, with leather everywhere, a touchscreen below the rear AC vents to control in-car functions and even rear-hinged doors, like the Purosangue, for a cool touch.

Features & Safety

The Luce is the modern-day Ferrari and the carmaker has equipped it so. It gets equipment such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 21-speaker premium sound system, multi-zone climate control and a lot more.

In terms of safety, it gets multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Powertrain

The Luce packs in a massive 112 kWh battery pack, with a dedicated electric motor for each wheel delivering a massive 1050 PS of combined power. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 112 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 4 Claimed Range (WLTP) 530 km Power 1050 PS Torque 990 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 2.5 seconds Top Speed 310 kmph

The Luce also gets rear-wheel steering, active suspension and active torque vectoring for improved handling. It also features 350 kW DC fast charging capabilities.

Price & Rivals

Ferrari is yet to announce prices of the Luce in India, although we estimate it to have a hefty price tag of Rs 8.5 crore before options (ex-showroom). At that price point, and with its uniqueness, there is no direct competition to the Luce, but you can consider EVs like the Porsche Taycan Turbo and the upcoming Tesla Roadster as alternatives.

CarDekho Says…

When it was revealed earlier this year, the Luce turned out to be a very controversial and polarising model for Ferrari. Purists argue that it abandons traditional legacy values with its all-electric powertrain, curvy design and a more tech-forward interior than a truly opulent one.

However, on the flip side, the design has ended up being something that you don't normally see or identify on a Ferrari. It has for sure attracted a lot of attention - be it positive or mixed or negative, but you have to hand it to Ferrari for trying something so new!

What are your thoughts on the Luce? Let us know in the comments below!